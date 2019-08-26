MARSHALL — Not many baseball players like to bat last in the lineup, but J.P. Suchomel doesn’t mind.
“I do now,” said the Sun Prairie Red Birds third baseman after driving in four runs in his team’s 9-4 win over the Evansville Jays in the opening round of the Home Talent League Final Four Championship Series Sunday at Marshall Firemen’s Park.
The win gave the Red Birds, playing in their first HTL Final Four in 11 years, a 1-0 record in the round-robin tournament.
“It’s fun to see some of these guys that have been playing for a long time have a chance to get into the round-robin,” said Sun Prairie manager Mike Calkins. “Things are a little more intense but also exciting at the same time.”
Suchomel keyed a four-run second inning with a two-run double, then hit a clutch two-out single that scored another pair in the three-run fifth that gave the Red Birds a 7-2 advantage.
Trailing 1-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning the first three batters — Aaron Schmidt, Tony Butler and Nate Hoffman — reached before Jays starter Austin Andrews got designated hitter Jaden Wilke to hit into an infield fly. But Suchomel turned an Andrews fastball inside out, doubling to right field to score the tying and go-ahead runs.
Two more Red Birds would score, one on an error and another on Jack Maastricht’s RBI fielder’s choice, pushing the lead to 4-1.
Sun Prairie would not trail again.
“We just have to get guys on base and put it in play and see what happens. They had a big (error) that allowed us to score a few runs; the pressure on the other team is what it really comes down to,” said Calkins. “J.P. came through with two huge hits there, too.”
Suchomel was put in a position to produce once again in the fith. With two outs and Schmidt on third and Hoffman on second, Suchomel hit Andrews’ offering up the middle for another two-run base knock giving the Red Birds a 7-2 lead.
“(Andrews) had a tough fastball, but I tried to get ahead of it and put the ball in play,” Suchomel said.
“We were seeing the ball well, (Andrews) throws well,” added Hoffman, who finished 2-for-2. “I thought we attacked the fastball.”
Hoffman also was doing well on the mound. In his third start in as many weeks, the right-hander gave the Red Birds seven strong innings, allowing just six hits while striking out seven and walking two.
At one point, Hoffman retired 12 consecutive batters.
“My arm loosened up and I started to feel a little bit better, I kept the ball down and kept them off balance,” said Hoffman.
Taylor Middaugh pitched the final two innings, striking out four while allowing one earned run.
“I’d like to give Middy some more innings, but as long as Hoff’s arm is feeling good he’s going to have the ball,” Calkins said.
Sun Prairie (20-10 overall) will play its second-round game this Sunday, Sept. 1, hosting to the Sauk Prairie Twins, an 8-6 winner over Verona. The battle of 1-0 teams takes place at 1 p.m. at Marshall Firemen’s Park.
“Anytime you get that first win it puts you up, now we just have to go into next week with the same mentality,” Hoffman said.
RED BIRDS 9, JAYS 4
Evansville 011 000 101 — 4 6 2
Sun Prairie 040 030 11x — 9 8 0
Evansville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Strzok 4-1-1-0, Dimery 4-0-1-0, Cox 4-0-0-0, Martindale 4-1-1-0, B. Cashore 2-0-1-0, Behm 1-0-0-0, Lavery 3-1-1-0, D. Cashore 3-0-0-0, Andrews 0-1-0-0, Ty. Aasen 2-0-1-1, Burns 1-0-0-0, Tr. Aasen 3-0-0-0. Totals — 31-4-6-1.
Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Holin 4-0-0-0, Maastricht 4-1-1-1, Hamilton 4-1-0-0, Krebs 4-0-0-0, Schmidt 3-3-1-1, Butler 4-1-2-0, Hoffman 2-2-2-1, Middaugh 0-0-0-0, Wilke 3-0-0-0, Suchomel 4-1-2-4, Knorr 0-0-0-0. Totals — 32-9-8-7.
2B — Butler, Suchomel.
Pitching HO — Andrews 8 in 8; Hoffman 6 in 7, Middaugh 0 in 2. ER — Andrews 8; Hoffman 3, Middaugh 1. SO — Andrews 4; Hoffman 7, Middaugh 4. BB — Andrews 8; Hoffman 2, Middaugh 1.
W — Hoffman. L — Andrews.
