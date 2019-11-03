With a 3-2 come-from-behind win over top-seeded Waunakee third-seeded Sun Prairie won the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie Sectional championship game and will make a return trip to the State Girls Volleyball Tournament.
The Cardinals (41-7) won 26-24, 23-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-8 to beat the Warriors (41-8) for the second straight year in the sectional title match.
K.J. McNabb had 16 kills, Josie Halbleib had 41 assists, Kirsten Anderson made 6.5 blocks, Payton Addink had three aces and Emily Mickelson had 33 digs to lead the Cardinals statistically.
State will be held once again at the Resch Center in Green Bay beginning Thursday. Who Sun Prairie will play won't be determined until later today.
Check back on this site, and pick up a copy of Tuesday's Star for complete coverage of Sun Prairie's run to state.
