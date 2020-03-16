The Big 8 Conference supports the fact that education based athletics is a privilege and not a right which gives us an added level of responsibility. You will see this in some of the information provided below. When we continue to have school, we may have the responsibility of making more restrictive decisions related to athletics and extra-curriculars.
We continue to get regular updates and guidance from Public Health and communicate with the WIAA to make sure we get correct information out as soon as we can. You can expect updates of timelines and information on Friday’s going forward related to Big 8 athletics.
When school is closed or buildings are closed, we will not hold practice, nor encourage students to group together, or practice without a coach. A program could be shared for individual training or workouts that can be completed individually. We would suggest using Google Classroom or another shared virtual space to do that and give student athletes resources when they're potentially not able to come to school or participate in athletics for an extended period of time.
At a minimum we could return to practices April 6th and Big 8 conference competitions April 20th, school-by-school decisions and non-conference competition expectations may vary. We will support all schools in their local decisions and follow the guidance of the WIAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.