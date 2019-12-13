Former Sun Prairie volleyball standout Claire Chaussee and the University of Louisville women's volleyball team upset No. 2 seed Texas 3-2 in the NCAA Division 1 women's volleyball regional semifinals Friday in Austin, Texas.
Chaussee, a 6-foot-2 sophomore outside hitter and 2018 SPHS graduate, had 14 kills and 9 digs in the Cardinals' 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 18-25, 15-12 win.
Louisville will play the Minnesota-Florida winner in Saturday's regional final.
