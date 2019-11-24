From the moment the puck dropped the Sun Prairie boys hockey team dominated visiting Beloit Memorial, winning Saturday’s season and Big Eight Conference opener 7-0 at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
The Cardinals peppered Purple Knights goalie Aidan Wright with 45 shots, while defensively limited Beloit to just eight shots on goal.
“We controlled the puck in our zone a lot and yeah, it was a decent start,” said Sun Prairie head coach Chris Finkler. “The schedule does get tougher from here, but overall it’s a good win.”
Junior defender Nick Johnson recorded his first-career hat trick to lead the way, while senior forward Kaden Brunson and junior defender Carter Watters each added three assists.
Johnson got the scoring started with a pair of goal in the game’s first seven minutes. His power-play goal on assists from Watters and Brunson came at the 12 minute, 10 second mark, before the 6-foot-0 junior found the net again with an unassisted even-strength goal at 10:04 to give the Cardinals a 2-0 advantage.
“Being a defenseman he doesn’t always score that much, but he definitely has the ability,” said Finkler.
Johnson, who scored just four goals all of last season, finished off the hat trick at the 5:20 mark of the second period, staking Sun Prairie to a commanding 6-0 advantage.
Four of Sun Prairie’s goals came on power plays. Two of Johnson’s three came when Beloit was shorthanded, as did junior defender Nick Mariani’s slap shot just inside the blue line at 5:10 of the first period and junior forward Spencer Wessel’s goal early in the third period.
“We gave everybody some time and that’s important right now, it helps us see where we’re at,” Finkler said.
Brunson and sophomore forward Davis Hamilton registered the Cardinals’ other goals.
Senior goalie Alex Liegel stopped all seven shots that came his way, while sophomore Noah McCrary made a save on his lone attempt.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will play two Big Eight games at Sun Prairie Ice Arena next week, hosting Madison West on Dec. 3 and Madison East/La Follette on Dec. 5. The puck drops at 7 p.m. both nights.
SUN PRAIRIE 7, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0
Beloit 0 0 0 — 0
Sun Prairie 4 2 1 — 7
First period: SP — Johnson (Watters, Brunson), pp, 12:10; Johnson (un), 10:04; Mariani (Veldkamp), 5:10; Brunson (un), 1:14.
Second period: SP — Hamilton (Brunson, Watters), 6:51; Johnson (Brunson, Watters), pp, 5:20.
Third period: SP — Wessel (Luxford, Hamilton), pp, 15:58.
Saves: BM (Wright) 45; SP (Liegel 7, McCrary 1) 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.