Sun Prairie has had a long history of baseball success, and a lot of that success was had at Ashley Field. But that all is coming to an end.
In April, a referendum to build a second high school in Sun Prairie passed. Within that referendum was the revamping of the current high school football field located Ashley Field.
In the meantime, the only adult baseball field located in the city limits will be eliminated. It is home to the Sun Prairie Red Birds, and will leave the Home Talent League team without a field to play on.
On Sunday, the Red Birds bid a “Farewell to Ashley.” Former players and coaches gathered at the local diamond to relive some of their favorite memories about playing there.
When the HTL began in 1929, Sun Prairie was one of its original members. Back then it played its home games inside the racetrack at Angell Park. The team moved to Ashley Field in 1953.
Sun Prairie has won 13 HTL titles, second only to Middleton’s 15. And all 13 championship teams called Ashley home.
No team has had a stretch like Sun Prairie, winning eight HTL titles from 1958-67.
Larry Calkins was a member of all but one of those championship teams.
“This has always been a natural amphitheater for football and baseball,” said Calkins, the father of current head coach Mike Calkins and grandfather of first baseman Bradley Calkins.
Calkins was part of another when he was the Red Birds’ head coach from 1986-91, leading the team to the 1987 championship.
“The biggest thing is where are we going to play next year? It’s a shame that a city of 35,000 people has only one 90-foot diamond,” Calkins said.
The question of why the Red Birds do not use the currently high school field, which has a turf infield, has been brought up many times.
Calkins has what he believes is the answer: “Probably because of the seed spitting, the tobacco chewing and beer drinking, rules against what a team can do on that field and at that facility.”
Stan Wagner was a star pitcher for Sun Prairie in high school in the mid-to-late 1950s and went on to play at the University of Wisconsin from 1960-62.
Considered one of, if not the greatest pitchers in Sun Prairie history, Wagner starred for the HTL team from 1959-65, helping the Red Birds win six championships and has been a fan ever since.
“I watched my two sons, Scott and Brian, play many games here,” he said. “I can’t see a city with probably the best Home Talent history not having a baseball field to play at.
Wagner, Calkins and Earl Harrison threw out the ceremonial first pitches with their grandsons, all former Red Birds players, catching.
Several former players were also in attendance.
Scott Knorr, the manager of the most recent Sun Prairie championship in 2005, emphasized the importance of Sunday’s event.
“What a great sendoff to the Ashley Baseball Field. Several members from the 2005 and 1987 championship teams were in attendance,” said Knorr, still the team’s general manager. “To see members of the dominate 60s teams make it was very special, and they were very appreciative of being included in the day’s activities. This is what makes Home Talent baseball so special as you create lifetime friendships.”
The game was not the last game ever played at Ashley Field, however. The Red Birds have a make-up game scheduled with Columbus on Saturday, Aug. 3. Currently tied for the Eastern Section lead, Sun Prairie also has put in to host the first two rounds of playoff games, which would be on Sundays Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.
