K.J. McNabb capped off her brilliant volleyball career by being named the 2019 Big Eight Conference Player of the Year.
The 5-foot-9 outside hitter was one of three Cardinals named to the first team, while six players from the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinalists were honored for their play on the court.
Sun Prairie finished 8-1 in the Big Eight, second to Verona, and 41-8 overall after advancing to the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament before bowing out to eventual champion Hartland Arrowhead.
McNabb repeated as a first-team selection. She led the Cardinals with a career-best 457 kills while having a hitting percentage of .277. The Loyola University recruit also was second the team in service aces (69) and third in both digs (272) andassists (51).
It was her third All-Big Eight honor after receiving second-team recognition as a sophomore.
Joining McNabb on the first team were juniors Josie Halbleib and Payton Addink. Halbleib, a 6-2 setter, had a team-high 1,013 assists while finishing second in total blocks (103), third in aces (66), fourth in digs (154) and fifth in kills (139). She had a team-leading .414 hitting percentage.
Addink, a 6-1 outside hitter, led Sun Prairie in service aces with 118. She was second on the team in kills (257) behind McNabb, and second in digs (273) and fourth in assists (41).
Both Halbleib and Addink were second-team selections in 2018.
Kirsten Anderson was named to the second team. The 5-10 senior middle blocker had a team-high 142 total blocks while adding 199 kills.
Juniors Maggie Allaman and Emily Mickelson were named honorable mention. Allaman, a 5-10 middle blocker, had 75 total blocks and finished fourth on the team with 165 kills. Mickelson, a 5-3 libero, led the squad with 338 digs, finished second with 83 assists and was fourth in service aces with 57.
Andy Kimball of Janesville Parker was named Big Eight Coach of the Year.
2019 ALL-BIG EIGHT VOLLEYBALL TEAM
First Team
K.J. McNabb Sun Prairie OH Sr.
Jordan Armstrong Verona S Sr.
Josie Halbleib Sun Prairie S Jr.
Jordan LaScala Middleton OH Fr.
Payton Addink Sun Prairie OH Jr.
Maddy Kelley Verona MH Sr.
Carolyn Bohm Madison Memorial L Jr.
Claudia Bobb Verona OH So.
Claire Ammeraal Madison La Follette S So.
Rebekkah DeKok Beloit Memorial OH Jr.
Second Team
Rachel VanBeek Janesville Parker OH/RS Sr.
Shay Riley Janesville Parker S Sr.
Tina Shelton Janesville Parker MH/OH Sr.
Erica Collin Middleton MH Sr.
Maia Johnson Madison Memorial OH Jr.
Amelia Hust Verona L Sr.
Kirsten Anderson Sun Prairie MH Sr.
Lauren Glissendorf Janesville Craig OH Sr.
Carlie Curtis Janesville Parker OH/RS Sr.
Mary Fadele Madison East MH Sr.
Honorable Mention
Megan Touchett Verona RS Sr.
Meghan Drucker Beloit Memorial S Sr.
Maggie Allaman Sun Prairie MH Jr.
Carson Pionek Madison West OH Jr.
McKaylie Justman Janesville Craig OH So.
Evie Coleman Middleton OH Sr.
Jymeni Willoughby Madison La Follette MH So.
Jada Cerniglia Middleton L Jr.
Delaney McIntosh Verona OH So.
Emily Mickelson Sun Prairie L Jr.
Rache Bonham Janesville Craig MH Sr.
Kylee Arn Beloit Memorial L Jr.
Jada Schober Janesville Parker OH/RS So.
Ella Graper Madison Memorial MH So.
Lydia Helle Madison Memorial OH Jr.
Lucy Cranley Madison West L Fr.
Adele Hule Madison West OH/DS So.
Evin Jordee Middleton S Fr.
Alayna Tucker Madison East MH Jr.
Maya Adams Madison La Follette MH Jr.
Brynn Swanson Beloit Memorial OH Jr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
K.J. McNabb, Sun Prairie
COACH OF THE YEAR
Andy Kimball, Janesville Parker
