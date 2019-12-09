Ten different players reached the net as the Sun Prairie boys hockey team manhandled Madison East/La Follette co-op winning 12-0 in Big Eight Conference play last Thursday at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Kaden Brunson and Spencer Wessel each scored twice, while the Cardinals got one goal each from Dominic Mariani, Jake Rauls, Travis Egli, Even Luxford, Ryan Batterman, Cole Herwig, Carter Watters and Dakota Ayers.
Sophomore forward Davis Hamilton led the Cardinals with four assists, junior defenseman Nick Johnson had three, and Brunson, Watters and senior forward Tyler Carpiaux all had two feeds in the victory.
Sun Prairie pelted Madison East/La Follette goalie Easton Seifert with 75 shots.
Sophomore Noah McCrary got the start in goal and earned his first-career shutout, stopping all eight shots that came his way.
UP NEXT
After three home games to open the season the Cardinals will be on the road for their next three, including at Middleton Thursday and at Janesville Thursday.
SUN PRAIRIE 12
EAST/LA FOLLETTE 0
East/La Follette 0 0 0 — 0
Sun Prairie 1 4 7 — 12
First period: SP — Mariani (Brunson, Watters), 11:09.
Second period: SP — J. Rauls (Hamilton), 3:35; Egli (Carpiaux, Mariani), 6:36; Wessel (Hamilton, Johnson), 16:30; Luxford (Johnson), 16:50.
Third period: SP — Batterman (Brunson), :11; Brunson (Hamilton, Johnson), 5:42 (pp); Wessel (Hamilton), 7:32; Herwig (Egli, Hollfelder), 8:55; Brunson (Watters), 10:20; Watters (Batterman, Rauls), 16:06; Ayers (Carpiaux, Wilk), 16:59.
Saves: EL (Seifert) 63; SP (McCrary) 8.
