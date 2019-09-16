GLENDALE — The Sun Prairie girls tennis team competed in the Glendale Nicolet Sweet 16 over the weekend.
At No. 1 singles, Lauren Hope Bruemmer earned two victories, defeating Middleton’s Sophia Agapov, 6-4, 6-3, and Audrey Treptow of University School of Milwaukee, 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, the Cardinals’ Reena Katta picked up a 6-2, 6-3 win over Sophia Richards of Green Bay Notre Dame.
At No. 3 singles, Kanitta Fakthong won 6-0, 6-0 over Oshkosh North’s Sophie Mikle, then rallied for a 5-7, 6-3, 10-8 decision over Madison Edgewood’s Claire Bolton.
At No. 4 singles, Lauren Schmitz beat Oshosh West’s Ella Steffen 2-6, 6-4, 12-10, and West Bend West’s Brenna Schultz, 2-0, 2-0.
In doubles play, the No. 1 duo of Kaia Feldman and Emma Dorn won 6-3, 6-4 over Oshkosh West’s Brinley Bettcher and Courtney Carpenter, and 6-0, 7-6 over West Bend West’s Rachel DeGeorge and Kayla Lemens.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie travels to Madison East for a Big Eight Conference dual Tuesday. Play begins at 4 p.m.
