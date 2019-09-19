There’s no doubt both Sun Prairie and Verona circled September 20th when the Big Eight Conference schedule was released.
“Verona is a quality team and returns a lot of experience,” said Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski of what has become a full-fledged rivalry with the Wildcats. “It’s a game we look forward to playing because traditionally they’ve been a good football team.
“We’re excited for the opportunity.”
The two Big Eight powerhouses clash this Friday as the No. 6 ranked and co-leading Wildcats (4-0) make their first appearance at Ashley Field since 2016 against the 3-1 Cardinals.
Sun Prairie is playing some of its best football following consecutive blowout wins over Beloit Memorial, Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig, a 39-0 shutout last week.
“Week 1 didn’t end up the way we wanted to by letting opportunities slip through our hands, but since then we’ve shored some things up — we’ve still got a ways to go — we’re looking to continue our winning streak,” said Kaminski.
Offensively, Cardinal junior Brady Stevens has taken over the passing lead in the Big Eight with 822 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air.
Defensively, Sun Prairie allowed Janesville Parker 78 yards of offense and last week held Janesville Craig to 79. Junior linebacker Mekhi Gellens is coming off his best game of the season after recording seven tackles and intercepting a pass that set up the game’s first touchdown.
VERONA
Verona, tied with Madison Memorial for the Big Eight lead, has been nothing short of an offensive wrecking machine, averaging 43 points and nearly 378 yards of offense per game.
Spearheading that attack is an all-conference quarterback and a three-headed monster in the backfield. Adam Bekx, a second-team All-Big Eight pick last season, has thrown for 613 yards and 11 touchdowns while only being intercepted once.
“They have all sorts of weapons, but our staff’s done a great job of putting a game plan together and some of the kids have done a great job of executing that in practice and that usually carries over into the game.”
In the backfield juniors Jackson Acker and Graham Stier have combined for 704 yards and 10 touchdowns. But arguably the Wildcats’ most prolific player is Haakon Anderson. The senior, a first-team wide receiver in 2018, has 224 yards rushing and three touchdowns, while catching eight passes for 138 yards and three more scores.
Sun Prairie has dominated the series of late, winning the last three games including a nail-biting 43-35 victory last season. In that game Bekx threw for 255 yards, but the star of the game was the Cardinals’ Nathan Schauer who ran for 150 yards and scored three TDs.
“What we can’t do is give up the big play, plays over 20 yards, we’re going to make them grind it out,” Kaminski said.
