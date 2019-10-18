Madison West’s three-goal onslaught at the end of the first half was too much for Sun Prairie to overcome in a 4-1 Big Eight Conference loss on Senior Night Tuesday at the SPHS pitch.
With the score tied 1-1 after both teams scored in the game’s first 4 minutes, the Regents (9-4-2 overall, 7-2-0 Big Eight), ranked fourth in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 1 poll, scored three goals in the final 20 minutes to pull away.
“It was a tough game against the fourth-ranked team in the state. Madison West is a senior-dominated group that played well together and came out strong and controlled the game. They scored early and kept the pressure on our defense for the entire first half scoring four goals in total,” said Sun Prairie head coach Tok Kim.
West struck first as senior midfielder Willie Ohkerrmann found the SP net just 3 minutes in.
But the Cardinals (10-8-3, 4-5-0) evened the score just over a minute later when senior Bryan Casterjon fed senior Braeden Gruber for a goal at the 4:13 mark.
“Braeden Gruber was assisted nicely by Bryan Castrejon,” Kim said.
However, the tie did not last long as Madison West’s Jheison Garcia scored at the 15:46 mark following a Sun Prairie’s defensive breakdown.
Unassisted goals by Alex Rouse and Mitchell Purtell gave West a 4-1 halftime advantage.
“In the second half, we picked up little bit of intensity, and played neck-and-neck with Madison West, and had a few outstanding scoring opportunities, but the West goalie (Johannes Berghahn) made great saves to prevent us from closing the gap,” said Kim.
Tanner Scherer had six saves for Sun Prairie.
As mentioned it was Senior Night, as nine seniors were recognized at halftime:
A special moment came when senior captain Noah Michalski, out for the entire season due to a pre-season injury, started the first and last game of the season, playing a few minutes.
WIAA SEEDING
Sun Prairie received a No. 9 seed and will face No. 8 seeded Madison Memorial in the WIAA Division 1 regional opener on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The game will be played at 4 p.m. at Goodman Sports Complex on Madison College campus.
MADISON WEST 4, SUN PRAIRIE 1
Madison West 4 0 — 4
Sun Prairie 1 0 — 1
First half: MW — Ohkerrmann (un), 3:00; SP — Gruber (Casterjon), 4:13; MW — Garcia (un), 15:46; Rouse (un), 33:39; Purtell (un), 41:08.
Second half: No scoring.
Goalies: MW (Berghahn) 4; SP (Scherer) 6.
