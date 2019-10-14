Anyone who follows the Sun Prairie High School swim program would be hard-pressed to find a better weekend than what the Cardinals recently had. After taking down Big Eight Conference archrival Middleton for the first time ever, winning 89-81 Friday, they went on to win the Highlander Invitational in Mequon Saturday for the first time in program history.
“It was a weekend of firsts and broken records,” said Sun Prairie head coach Nancy Harms. “It’s tough to get up for two meets, so I was really proud of them.”
The big weekend began with Sun Prairie’s 89-81 dual win over visiting Middleton in the SPHS pool Friday night. In that meet two pool records fell as junior Sophie Fiske broke the 50-yard freestyle mark with a time of 23.52 seconds, while the 400 freestyle relay of Bree Moericke, Hannah Marshall, Janelle Schulz and Fiske shattered the pool mark in 3:32.85.
Schulz led the way with four wins. The junior took first individually in the 200 IM (2:09.64) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.23), was part of the 400 freestyle relay (see above) and 200 medley relay teaming up with Olivia Sala, Cassidy Carey and Paige Rundahl to win in 1:49.03.
Fiske once again dominated the sprints, as mentioned winning the 50 and 100 freestyle in :51.65.
Sala had Sun Prairie’s other first, winning the 500 freestyle in 5:18.10 while the freshman added a runner-up finish in the 100 backstroke with a :59.30 clocking.
HIGHLANDER INVITE
Saturday’s field featured three of the top-ranked teams in the state. Coming in, Hartland Arrowhead and Sun Prairie were ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (WISCA) Division 1 poll, while Muskego was ranked fifth.
“Arrowhead was missing two of their bigger swimmers, but even with them I think we would have still beaten them, and Middleton was as strong as they can be and we got by them,” said Harms.
Sun Prairie earned four first-place finishes. Schulz won the 200 IM in 2:09.17, while Fiske took first in both the 50 free (:23.78) and 100 free (:51.60).
But where the Cardinals really shined was in relays, earning 114 points with a pair of firsts and one second-place performance.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Moericke, Rundahl, Marshall and Fiske won in 1:38.62, while the 400 freestyle quartet of Moericke, Marshall, Schulz and Fiske out-touched the field in 3:32.64.
Meanwhile, the 200 medley relay of Olivia Sala, Schulz, Carey and Rundahl was second in 1:49.12.
Sun Prairie also amassed 47 points in the 50 freestyle. Fiske’s first was good for 20 points, Moericke’s fourth-place time of :25.04 netted the team 15 more, and Rundahl added a seventh (:25.27) to earn the team 12 more points.
“Paige came out smelling like a rose this weekend, she just burst out her sprints,” said Harms of the sophomore. “She’s been really working hard, she added some strength training and it’s starting to show.”
Thirds were turned in by Oliva Sala (:59.23, 100 back), Schulz (1:07.18, 100 breast), while earning fourths were Grace Sala (1:00.02, 100 fly), Oliva Sala (5:15.66, 500 free) and Carey (:59.83, 100 back).
“The last few years we’ve been picking up our points, at that meet anyway, in the 50 and 100 free and in other sprints,” said Harms. “Our sprints are good, but the reason we’re better now is that we’re a little more diverse — we’ve got Janelle (Schulz) in the 50 breast in the IM, the Sala girls in the back, fly, IMs and 500 — when you’ve got that diversity in there, it makes a huge difference.”
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie can complete an undefeated Big Eight season with a win over visiting Madison West Friday. Competition begins at 5 p.m.
HIGHLANDER INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Sun Prairie 342, Middleton 289.5, Madison West 215.5, Muskego 208, Verona/Mount Horeb 200, Stevenson 199, Cedarburg 196, Madison Memorial 179, Hartland Arrowhead 149, Stevens Point 60, Homestead 42.
