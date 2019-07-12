As most of you know, Ashley Field will soon be turned into a turf football stadium, thus eliminating the current baseball field that the local Home Talent League Sun Prairie Red Birds call home.
On Sunday, July 21 all former Sun Prairie HTL players are invited to come to Ashley Field to be recognized while joining the current team in bidding farewell to the storied field.
Recognition of former players will be held at 11 a.m., with the Red Birds, currently in first place in the Eastern Section standings, hosting the second-place Monona Braves in a noon start.
A BBQ with food and drinks will follow.
