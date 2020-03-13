Unprecedented.
Never before has the sports world, or world itself, been so affected by what we now know as a world-wide pandemic known as COVID-19, or the coronavirus.
The sports world — from the professional level and all the way down to the high school level — has come to an abrupt halt … and when I say abrupt, I mean abrupt.
Things started to come down the turnpike late Wednesday night when it was discovered that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The NBA announced it would be suspending the season, and as the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings were about to take the court, they were summoned off ending the season for the foreseeable future.
It hit home even more on Thursday morning when the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) sent out a press release stating that spectators for the State Girls Basketball Tournament in Green Bay would not be permitted, and only a handful of tickets (88 to be exact) would be distributed to the eight teams participating on Day 1 of the three-day tourney.
It was inevitable when late Thursday night the WIAA made the announcement no one wanted to hear: they were cancelling the remainder of the State Girls Basketball Tournament and both the boys basketball sectionals and state tournament scheduled March 19-20 at The Kohl Center in Madison.
To have your season, and in some cases careers, cut short is just unthinkable. Being a former athlete myself, and all athletes before and after me up to this point, has some sort of closure to our high school and or college careers. Unfortunately, some didn’t this year.
The biggest news, at least in my opinion, was that the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament — MARCH MADNESS — would be cancelled. No brackets to fill out, no wondering where and when the Wisconsin Badgers would be playing. No gathering with buddies and sampling appetizers and beverages.
Here is what some of the high school, college and professional dignitaries had to say:
Adam Augustine, Assistant Commissioner, Communications of the Big Ten Conference, announced last Thursday that in addition to the B1G Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. In addition, the Conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.
University of Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said: “It goes without saying that our department is taking the COVID-19 situation very seriously. The safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff and fans is our highest priority. We fully support the Big Ten Conference’s move to cancel conference-related sports events and activities for the remainder of the school year.”
Dave Anderson, Executive Director of the WIAA: “I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff, all our committees and the Board of Control have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you. However, we want and need to be responsible in helping the global and state efforts to stem the tide and spread of this virus.”
Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner: "Even if we're out for a month, if we're out for six weeks, we can still restart the season. It might mean the Finals take place in July or late July. Just my feeling was it was way premature to suggest we had lost the season."
There will be some sense of normalcy, that too is inevitable, but the question is when? When will there be professional sports? When will high school sports resume practices and get ready for the start of what only will be another wild spring season?
Stay tuned, but for now stay healthy!
