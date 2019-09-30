MADISON — Yet another awesome performance was had by the No. 2 ranked Sun Prairie girls swim team Friday night, defeating host Madison La Follette, 134-30.
The Cardinals had first-second-third place finishes in seven events.
Sun Prairie started the night going 1-2-3 in the 200-yard medley relay. The first-place team of Olivia Sala, Ella Gunnink, Brooke Crosby and Hannah Marshall won the race in 1 minute, 54.30 seconds.
Following in second were Cassidy Carey, Janelle Schulz, Lily Breyer and Brielle Laube (1:56.48) and Abby Krejcha, Brooke Laube, Grade Sala and Paige Rundahl (1:57.41).
Schulz, Marshall and Krejcha finished 1-2-3 in the 200 freestyle. Schulz won in 2:03.04, Marshallw as second in 2:05.46 and Krejcha took third in 2:07.34.
Another 1-2-3 Sun Prairie finish took place in the 100 freestyle as Marshall (:56.36) took first, Tori Barnet (:57.76) was second and Brielle Laube (1:00.54) placed third.
In the very next event, the 500 freestyle, Schulz won in 5:25.26, Grace Sala was second in 5:27.24 and Ruth Pavelski finished third in 5:33.26.
Sun Prairie’s 200 freestyle relay teams also went 1-2-3. The winning team of Marshall, Bella Snook, Pavelski and Gunnink touched first in 1:45.37, followed by the quartet of Rundahl, Emily Winter, Brooke Laube and Barnet (1:45.94) and the C relay of Breyer, Hannah Zander, Nora VanDeWeil and Schulz (1:49.17).
The Cardinals’ Carey (:59.30), Olivia Sala (1:00.73) and Rundahl (1:04.93) finished 1-2-3 in the 100 backstroke.
And finishing off the night in style in the 400 freestyle relay, SP’s B relay of Pavelski, Crosby, Gunnink and Olivia Sala won in 3:49.70, while the A relay of Barnet, Krejcha, Brooke Laube and Grace Sala (3:53.30) and C relay of Brielle Laube, Zander, Ellie Reeder and Carey (3:59.18) was third.
Rundahl (2:21.29) and Pavelski (2:22.63) finished 1-2 in the 200 IM, while Grace Sala (:59.25) and Carey (:59.46) were first and second in the 100 butterfly.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie swims at Madison East Friday at 5 p.m., then participates in the Middleton Invitational Saturday at 10 a.m.
