The Sun Prairie Red Birds return to Home Talent League Final Four Championship Series play this Sunday, Sept. 1, hosting the Sauk Prairie Twins.
The second week of the round-robin series pits both 1-0 teams against one another at 1 p.m. at Marshall Firemen’s Park.
Sun Prairie used a four-RBI day by J.P. Suchomel and the pitching of Nate Hoffman to earn a 9-4 win over the Evansville Jays, while Sauk Prairie defeated the Verona Cavaliers 8-6 on a dramatic walk-off grand slam by Lucas Koenig in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Admission is free and concessions will be available.
