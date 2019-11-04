WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Sun Prairie girls knew it was going to be an uphill battle to knock Muskego off its throne, and despite their best effort settled for a third-place finish in the 2019 WIAA State Cross Country Championships.
That means over the last four years the Cardinals earned two firsts, a second and a third in the Division 1 team fields, marking the greatest run in program history.
Sun Prairie had a final team score of 134.
“The State Meet couldn’t have gone any better for our team this season,” said Sun Prairie head coach Matt Roe, “Our girls raced with both heart and confidence against the best teams and runners in the state. All seven of our girls ran their best times of the season on a challenging course at The Ridges, and five of our girls had lifetime PRs. We’ve never had that strong of a finish to a season at the State Meet. It’s just amazing.”
Muskego rolled to its second straight title with a meet-best 72, well ahead of runner-up Onalaska’s team total of 111.
“At the mile mark we were sitting in second place behind Onalaska and a few points ahead of Muskego,” said Roe. “Muskego always comes on hard after the first mile, so we weren’t too concerned about them. But being up as far as we were with our girls running according to plan was very encouraging. As the girls went through the second mile and approached the last 1,000 meters, they were in great position to hold off the rest of the field and were moving on Onalaska as well.”
Kate Kopotic reached the awards podium for the second consecutive year, repeating as the seventh-place finisher in Division 1. The junior ran her best state title covering the 5K course in 18 minutes, 34.6 seconds, bettering last year’s 18:38.4 performance.
“Kate Kopotic performed exactly how she was capable Saturday,” Roe said. “She was strong and willing to make it hurt. The field of top runners in the state is as strong as I’ve seen in the last decade.”
Senior Hannah Ray, competing in her fourth and final State Meet, finished 24th in 19:17.8.
“Hannah Ray once again showed up big at the State Meet. She showed a lot of determination. Moving up eight spots over the second mile and another 13 to the finish showed her patience and experience.
“It was a great cap to her high school career.”
Crossing the finish line next for the Cardinals was junior Dani Thompson, in 52nd place with a time of 19:42.3.
“Dani Thompson once again ran a really smart race,” Roe said. “She went out hard but controlled and was strong through the middle part of the race. She had a lifetime PR on the state course; there’s no better place to do that.”
Seniors Anna Boardman and Amber Hodges completed the scoring. In her first-ever State Meet Boardman finished in 19:47.9 to place 56th, while Hodges placed 65th in 19:55.0, bettering both her finish and time put up last year.
“Anna Boardman and Amber Hodges proved that running together leads to great results when done right. Both went out hard and clung onto a large pack that pulled them through much of the race. They showed what determination can do when backed up with experience and solid training,” said Roe. “Each ran huge PRs.”
Also representing Sun Prairie were sophomores Grace Edwards (135th, 20:48.5) and Ellen Darmstadter (145th, 20:56.5).
“Grace Edwards equaled her PR in her first State Meet. She too had her best race of the year Saturday, especially on a challenging course.
Ellen Darmstadter had a huge PR in her first state meet. She dropped another 24 seconds off of the PR she ran the previous week at the sectional,” said Roe.
Onalaska junior Kora Malacek won the Division 1 title in the time of 17:44.6.
WIAA DIVISION 1 GIRLS
At Ridges Golf Course,
Wisconsin Rapids
Team Results: Muskego 72, Onalaska 111, Sun Prairie 134, Middleton 147, Hartland Arrowhead 218, Appleton North 227, Whitefish Bay 238, Waukesha West 241, Madison West 246, Brookfield Central 267, Homestead 282, Stevens Point 290, Eau Claire Memorial 293, Kimberly 324, De Pere 340, Janesville Carig 376, Fond du Lac 392, Slinger 454, Greendale 474, Racine Case 528.
Individual champion: Malacek, Onalaska, 17:44.6.
Sun Prairie runners: 7. Kate Kopotic, 18:34.6; 24. Ray, 19:17.8; 52. Thompson, 19:42.3; 56. Boardman, 19:47.9; 65. Hodges, 19:55.0; 135. Edwards, 20:48.5; 145. Darmstadter, 20:56.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.