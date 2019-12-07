The Sun Prairie boys basketball team knew exactly what they were up against in Friday’s Big Eight Conference early-season showdown with Madison Memorial — every dribble was defended, every shot was contested and every rebound was fought hard for — and in the end the Cardinals held on for a 55-52 hard-fought victory in the conference opener.
“You know it’s going to be a tough game, they’re going to come over here and they’re going to be ready to go,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos. “We played well and we played well enough to win, winning this one and winning at home was big.”
Senior forward Delaware Hale, who scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds, agreed. “They’re a good team, they’re very physical, but we stuck together as a team.”
Hale shared team-high scoring honors with fellow senior Colin Schaefer, but their efforts were only part of the win as the Cardinals received key contributions from several other players.
Junior Durlin Radlund connected on a pair of 3-pointers, the first of which gave Sun Prairie (2-0 overall, 1-0 Big Eight) the lead for good with 11 minutes, 17 seconds remaining.
“We had some guys step up,” said Boos. “The Oconomowoc game it was Deante (Luster) and tonight it was Durlin (Radlund) -- that’s what you have to have, you have to have somebody make some plays -- we went from there.”
Sun Prairie led by as many as five points after Radlund connected from the corner with 3:24 left, but the Spartans (1-1, 0-1) rallied back with 3-point baskets by LaQuandis Cannon and Kyle Yu, bringing the score to 53-52 with 1 minute remaining.
The Cardinals struggled at the line, going just 7-of-17 on the night, allowing Memorial to stay in the game. Two Dawson Hughes foul shots made it 55-52 with :30.8 to go, and missed 3-pointers by Kwan Lewis on consecutive possessions closed out the win for Sun Prairie.
“This is a good one. It helps us with our energy going into our next games,” said Hale.
The Cardinals trailed 25-24 at the half, mainly due to Memorial’s 2-3 zone defense.
“We don’t see a lot of zone,” said Boos. “We just went back to some basic stuff and attacked it that way. There’s some things situational-wise we have to improve on, working the clock and making better judgement for instance. I think that’s going to come with game experience.”
Sophomores Addison Ostrenga and Ben Olson each scored seven points while Sun Prairie got six each from Radlund and Hughes.
Yu scored a game-high 13.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie returns to Big Eight play Thursday traveling to Beloit Memorial for a 7:15 p.m. start against the Purple Knights.
SUN PRAIRIE 55, MADISON MEMORIAL 52
Memorial 25 27 — 52
Sun Prairie 24 31 — 55
Memorial (fg-ft-pts) — Cannon 5-0-12, Lewis 3-17, Mitchell 4-0-8, Traore 3-0-6, Younk 2-0-4, Kerkhoff 0-2-2, Yu 4-3-13. Totals — 21 6-8 52.
Sun Prairie — Schaefer 5-0-12, Carpenter 1-2-4, Hughes 2-2-6, Radlund 2-0-6, Hale 5-1-12, Ostrenga 3-1-7, B. Olson 3-0-7, Houtakker 0-1-1. Totals — 21 7-17 55.
3-point goals — MM 4 (Cannon 2, Yu 2), SP 6 (Schaefer 2, Radlund 2, Hale 1, Olson 1). Total fouls — MM 17, SP 17. Fouled out — None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.