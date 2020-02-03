Junior Ellie Studier finished in 11th place in the all-around leading the Sun Prairie gymnastics team at Saturday’s Madison Memorial Invitational.
The Cardinals finished in seventh place in the Green Division with a team total of 128.750.
Studier’s highest finish came on the vault as she reached the podium with a fourth-place finish. Her score was 9.1.
Studier also tied for 14th place on the balance beam (8.450), 2as 16th on the uneven bars (7.9) and placed 26th on the floor exercise (8.325), finishing with an all-around score of 33.775.
The Cardinals also had top-20 performances from senior Dani Johnson (15th, vault, 8.525), sophomore Natalie Figueroa (16th-tie, bars, 7.9) and senior Amelia McDermott (20th, vault, 8.475).
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL
(Green Division)
Team scores: Wilmot Co-op 140.250, Burlington Co-op 137.150, Middleton 137.025, Madison Memorial 135.625, Waupun 134.250, Verona/Edgewood 134.175, Sun Prairie 128.750, Stevens Point 127.150.
SUN PRAIRIE 129.1500
MADISON WEST 125.525
The Cardinals remained undefeated in Big Eight Conference duals after edging out Madison West Thursday at Prairie Phoenix Academy.
McDermott led the way winning the all-around (33.100). The senior took first on both the uneven bars (8.050) and beam (8.450).
Sun Prairie also had first-place performances by Studier (8.5, vault) and Taylor Smith (9.0, floor exercise).
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie hosts Verona in a Big Eight dual on Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m. at Prairie Phoenix Academy.
Vault: 1. Studier, SP, 8.5; 2. Lee, MW, 8.350; 3. Figueroa, SP, 8.3.
Uneven bars: 1. McDermott, SP, 8.050; 2 (tie). Studier, SP, 7.650; Figueroa, 7.650.
Balance beam: 1. McDermott, SP, 8.450; 2. Moritz, MW, 8.325; 3. Schneider, MW, 8.3.
Floor exercise: 1. Smith, SP, 9.0; 2 (tie). Schneider, MW, 8.6; McDermott, 8.6; Studier, SP, 8.6.
All-around: 1. McDermott, SP, 33.100; 2. Studier, SP, 32.950; 3. Schneider, MW, 31.950.
