All of Wisconsin will be cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers when they play the Oregon Ducks in the 2020 Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. But the eyes of Sun Prairie may be watching a little bit closer as two of their own — Marty Strey and Cooper Nelson — will be running onto the Rose Bowl Stadium field in Pasadena, Calif. next Wednesday.
Strey, who wears No. 32 and is a second-year linebacker while Nelson, a freshman wide receiver who wears No. 21, will both take in all that encompasses the Rose Bowl experience over the next week.
Strey, Nelson and the entire University of Wisconsin football program boarded a plane on Christmas Day to head to the west coast.
“It was on my bucket list to go to a Rose Bowl as a fan, let alone a player,” said Strey, a 2018 SPHS graduate. “Having this opportunity is amazing. I’m just going to soak it all in and do what I can to help the team prepare to hopefully get a victory.”
A back injury sidelined Strey, a 6-foot-2, 219-pound inside linebacker, at the start of the season, and at one point he wasn’t even on the team’s 110-player roster. But through rehabilitation Strey not only got healthy, but returned to the roster.
“I go in, I work really hard every day and I do what I can to help the team,” said Strey. “You have to understand your role and I think I do what I do somewhat well; it’s a process and I’m slowly taking that process step-by-step. I’m happy where I’m at right now but I haven’t arrived, I’m not even close to where I want to be.”
Not only did Strey make it back on the roster, he made his college debut in a Week 5 game against Kent State, a 48-0 Wisconsin win.
“I was thrown in on the kickoff unit toward the end of the game and it was an amazing experience,” Strey recalled. “It’s a huge motivator for me, especially since where my year started; being recognized as a hard worker on scout special teams and scout defense allowed me an opportunity to get onto the field. I barely even remember the play, my legs were just floating and it was awesome. Hopefully I can make a habit of that in the future.”
While this will be the first Rose Bowl Strey will suit up for, it’s not the first Rose Bowl he will be attending — sort of.
Strey was born on Nov. 23, 1999 at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif. where his dad, Jeff, was stationed in the Marine Corps. When the Badgers qualified for their second Rose Bowl in as many years Strey’s parents, Erica and Jeff, drove up to Pasadena to tailgate in their support of Wisconsin, taking young Marty with them.
“It’s kind of funny, I’ll be going back to Pasadena 20 years later,” said Strey, whose family will be making the trip again to this time cheer him on. “I think I’ll remember this one a little more, though.”
The words “Rose Bowl” have been spoken in the Nelson household for as long as Cooper can remember. His father Scott, a 1989 SPHS graduate, was a star free safety for the Badgers on the 1994 Rose Bowl championship team, so when Cooper steps onto the Rose Bowl stadium turf next week he will be continuing the Nelson legacy.
“It’s always been a dream to go see a game there, but I never really thought I’d get the opportunity to suit up. It’s nice that they take the whole team to get that experience, but I know I won’t take it for granted,” said Nelson.
A 2019 SPHS grad, Nelson just completed his first semester at UW.
“I did well in my classes and football’s been going real well. I’ve had a good experience with it so far,” he said.
Nelson not only will continue his father’s legacy, but that of his uncle’s as well. Todd Nelson is currently the Senior Assistant Athletic Director for Event Operations for UW, while his other uncle, Rick, was a team manager for the 1999 and 2000 Rose Bowl teams.
Nelson, a 6-4, 187-pound wide receiver, will not play in the game as he has been deemed a redshirt. However, he has been instructed to do something his father didn’t do much of in his trip.
“The one thing he regrets is not taking enough pictures, I will be doing more of that. He just told me there’s not anything else like it, so I should do everything I can to capture memories,” said Cooper.
The Rose Bowl has an even greater meaning for the Nelson family. Following Wisconsin’s 21-16 win over UCLA for the programs’ first-ever Rose Bowl victory in 1994, Cooper’s parents got engaged when Scott got down on one knee and popped the question to Becky, an athletic trainer with the team.
Scott, Becky and Cooper’s sister Landry all will be making the trip to Pasadena next week as well.
Strey and Nelson helped the Sun Prairie Cardinals reach the WIAA Division 1 championship in 2017 and were part of back-to-back Big Eight Conference championship teams.
“It’s pretty special for Marty and I to represent the city of Sun Prairie,” said Nelson. “It shows other people what they are able to accomplish if they put their mind to it.”
Editor’s note: Wisconsin has two players wearing Nos. 32 and 21. Strey wears the number 32 representing the defense while Julius Davis, a freshman running back from Menomonee Falls, wears it representing the offense. Nelson wears the number 21 representing the offense, while Caesar Williams, a junior cornerback from Grand Rapids, Texas, wears it representing the defense.
