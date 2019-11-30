A 47-39 second half propelled the Sun Prairie boys basketball team to a season-opening 81-73 non-conference win over visiting Oconomowoc Saturday.
Delaware Hale, Colin Schaefer and Dawson Hughes combined for 59 points as the reigning WIAA Division 1 state runner-up improved to 1-0.
Hale led all scorers with 27 points, while Schaefer added 19 and Hughes scored 13. Schaefer scored 17 of his points in the second half, including nine straight as the Cardinals turned a two-point advantage into an 11-point lead with 3 ½ minutes remaining.
Caleb Flaten-Moore paced the Racoons (0-1) with 19.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie begins Big Eight Conference play Friday hosting Madison Memorial in a 7:15 p.m. tipoff at Sun Prairie Field House.
SUN PRAIRIE 81, OCONOMOWOC 73
Oconomowoc 34 39 — 73
Sun Prairie 34 47 — 81
