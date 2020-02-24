MIDDLETON — For an entire half the Sun Prairie girls basketball team had the No. 1 team in the state baffled.
The Cardinals went on the road to face archrival Middleton, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Division 1 poll and the reigning state runner-up, and limited the host Cardinals to 10 first-half points while leading 15-10.
“I was smiling,” Sun Prairie head coach John Olson said. “Sometimes things happen and kids listen, they do what they’re told and they follow through and find success; it’s really nice to see. We didn’t get the win but I think it’s a real stepping stone and a real building block, especially for our young players.”
But in the second half Middleton (21-1 overall, 17-1 Big Eight Conference).
The outside shooting of Karina Bursac proved to be the difference, not only in the second half but in the game. The senior forward made three 3-pointers and scored 14 of her game-high 16 points over the final 18 minutes to help the Cardinals remain tied with Madison Memorial atop the Big Eight standings.
Middleton, a 60-49 winner over Madison La Follette, and Memorial, which defeated Janesville Craig 65-46, shared the Big Eight title following Saturday’s finales.
Sun Prairie finished 13-5 in the Big Eight, in third place behind the co-champions.
Bursac also grabbed eight rebounds.
For the second straight meeting Sun Prairie held Satori Tanin, the Big Eight’s fifth-leading scorer (14.4 ppg) without a single point in the first half, and only seven in the game.
The low-scoring game was tied 10-10 when freshman Avree Antony scored the final five points of the first half, giving Sun Prairie a five-point advantage.
The point total was Middleton’s lowest of the season. It had a previous season low of 47 points in a four-point win over Hartland Arrowhead Dec. 28.
After sitting out Sun Prairie’s last game junior Jazzanay Seymore returned to lead the Cardinals with 11 points.
MIDDLETON 38, SUN PRAIRIE 32
Sun Prairie 15 17 — 32
Middleton 10 28 — 38
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Antony 1 3-4 5, Radlund 1 0-0 2, Rae 2 1-2 5, Outlay 0 2-2 2, Auston 3 1-3 7, Seymore 5 1-8 11. Totals — 12 8-19 32.
Middleton — Lemirande 0 4-4 4, Tanin 1 5-6 7, Gaab 0 0-1 0, Bursac 5 3-6 16, Monogue 3 0-0 9, Smith 0 2-2 2. Totals — 9 14-19 38.
3-point goals — SP 0; M 6 (Bursac 3, Monogue 3). Total fouls — SP 17, M 16. Fouled out — Radlund.
SUN PRAIRIE 57
MADISON WEST 31
The Cardinals built an insurmountable 31-9 halftime lead and rolled over the host Regents in the Big Eight and regular-season finale.
Seymore led all scorers with 17 points and was the only player in double figures. Freshman Avree Antony scored nine, junior Maddie Strey added eight and both junior Ashley Rae and freshman Marie Outlay chipped in six.
Freshman Makiah Hawk scored her first-career varsity point with a second-half free throw.
Kazaray Shanklin led West (1-21, 0-18) with eight.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie (14-8 overall), winners of five of their last six games, is the No. 5 seed and will host No. 12 Kenosha Indian Trail for the second year in a row in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Friday.
“We played them last year and they’re feisty,” said Olson, who beat the Hawks 58-21 in a regional semifinal last February. “They’ve gotten better. They have a couple of shooters and they’re not a pushover.”
Tipoff at Sun Prairie Field House is 7 p.m.
The Sun Prairie-KIT winner will face either No. 4 Janesville Craig or No. 13 Racine Horlick Saturday at the highest remaining seed. That game will begin at 7 p.m. as well.
SUN PRAIRIE 57
MADISON WEST 31
Sun Prairie 31 26 — 57
Madison West 9 22 — 31
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Antony 3 3-3 9, Radlund 1 0-0 2, Rae 2 0-0 6, Strey 3 2-3 8, Alexander 2 0-0 4, Tiltrum 1 0-0 2, Auston 1 0-0 2, Seymore 7 3-8 17, Hawk 0 1-4 1. Totals — 22 10-19 57.
Madison West — Davis 2 1-2 5, Mueller 0 1-2 1, Sullivan 3 0-1 6, Biehert 1 0-0 2, Culver 2 0-0 5, Shanklin 3 0-0 8, Moylan 2 0-0 4. Totals — 13 3-5 31.
3-point goals — SP 3 (Rae 2, Outlay 1), MW 3 (Shanklin 2, Culver 1). Total fouls — SP 10, MW 19.
