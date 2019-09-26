Madison Memorial dealt Sun Prairie its third Big Eight Conference dual loss of the season, a 6-1 decision on Monday at the SPHS courts.
“We had some close matches today,” said SP head coach Sandee Ortiz. “We continue to fight.”
Lauren Hope Bruemmer earned the Cardinals’ lone victory, a 6-1, 6-1 decision over the Spartans’ Grace Olson.
“Lauren got ahead pretty quickly and played aggressive,” Ortiz said of her No. 1 singles player.
At No. 2 singles, Reena Katta was beaten in straight sets 0-6, 0-6 by Memorial’s Julia Zhou, while at No. 3 the Cardinals’ Kanitta Fakthong lost 1-6, 0-6 to Nikita Remesh.
The singles match of the night occurred at No. 4 as Memorial’s Anaya Krishna defeated Lauren Schmitz in three sets, 6-0, 3-6, 7-5.
“Lauren did well on the baseline and came back from being down a set. She closed out the second set, but struggled with her serve toward the end of the match,” said Ortiz.
Another three-set match involved SP’s Jordan White and Mackenzie Shanahan. The Sun Prairie No. 2 team won the first set 6-4, but then dropped the final two sets 3-6, 5-7 to Memorial’s Elizabeth Wu and Meera Manoharan.
“They had a three-setter and were up 4-1 in the third set. I was hoping we were going to close that one out, however, Madison Memorial played to win and were aggressive; they won five-straight games in a row to close us out,” Ortiz said. “Mackenzie and Jordan are so tough their strength is their mental toughness. Although they didn’t close this one out, they have closed out many three-set matches.”
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie (4-3 Big Eight) closes out its Big Eight dual schedule Friday hosting Middleton in a 4 p.m. start.
“We will continue to work at practice to prepare for matches,” Ortiz said.
MADISON MEMORIAL 6, SUN PRAIRIE 1
Singles
No. 1 — Bruemmer, SP, def. Olson, MM, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 — Zhou, MM, def. Katta, SP, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Rwmwah, MM, def. Fakthong, SP, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4 — Krishna, MM, def. Schmitz, SP, 6-0, 3-6, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1 — Jiang/Liu, MM, def. Feldman/Dorn, SP, 6-4, 6-1.
No. 2 — Wu/Manoharan, MM, def. White/Shanahan, SP, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
No. 3 — Cai/Wiriyan, MM, def. Schwartzer/Mott, SP, 6-4, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.