MADISON — The Sun Prairie girls tennis team had mixed emotions over the weekend. After defeating Beloit Memorial handily in Big Eight Conference play Thursday, the Cardinals lost all four of their matches during the Madison/Milwaukee Challenge Friday and Saturday at Madison Memorial.
SUN PRAIRIE 7
BELOIT 0
It was total domination by the Cardinals in a 7-0 Big Eight Conference dual win over Beloit Memorial last Thursday.
Sun Prairie lost just one game the entire meet.
Bruemmer won 6-0, 6-1 over the Purple Knights’ Isabella Moore at No. 1, while fellow singles players Kaia Feldman, Reena Katta and Kanitta Fakthong all won 6-0, 6-0.
Also winning 6-0, 6-0 were SP’s doubles teams of Jordan White and Emma Dorn, Abbie Mott and Alexandra Stein, and Lauren Schmitz and Mackenzie Shanahan.
SUN PRAIRIE 7, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0
Singles
No. 1 — Bruemmer, SP, def. Moore, BM, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 — Feldman, SP, def. Boggs, BM. 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Katta, SP, def. Morales, BM, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 — Fakthong, SP, def. Severiano, BM, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — White/Dorn, SP, def. McKinley/Edwards, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Mott/Stein, SP, def. Camacho/Patel, BM, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Schmitz/Shanahan, SP, def. Quinonex/Casique, BM, 6-0, 6-0.
MADISON/MILWAUKEE CHALLENGE
Sun Prairie lost 7-0 to Mequon Homestead and 6-1 to Hartland Arrowhead on Friday.
The Cardinals’ lone victory came at No. 1 singles as Lauren Hope Bruemmer defeated Arrowhead‘s Courtney Froemming, 6-2, 6-1.
Sun Prairie was swept by Kettle Moraine 7-0 Saturday, but played a gritty match against Oak Creek only to come up just short, 4-3.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals return to the court Thursday hosting Janesville Craig in a 4 p.m. Big Eight start.
