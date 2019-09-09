JANESVILLE — The Sun Prairie swim team displayed its overall team depth in yet another convincing Big Eight Conference victory, defeating host Janesville Parker 138-32 Friday.
The Cardinals showcased some of their younger swimmers, but the team didn’t miss a beat winning every event while finishing 1-2-3 in eight others.
Two swimmers, Grace Sala and Janelle Schulz, were part of a maximum four wins to lead the way. Sala earned individual wins in the 200-yard freestyle with a winning time of 2 minutes, 3.2 seconds and 500 freestyle with a 5:32.29 clocking. She also was part of the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Schulz won the 100 freestyle (:55.86) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.50) and was part of that same 400 freestyle relay win along with a victory in the 200 freestyle relay.
Adding verification to that depth was the fact that six different SP swimmers earned first-place finishes. Joining Sala and Schulz with individual wins were Olivia Sala (200 IM, 2:15.96), Brooke Laube (50 free, :26.88), Ella Gunnink (100 butterfly, 1:04.20) and Cassidy Carey (100 backstroke, :59.88).
“Olivia Sala had a really nice meet,” said Sun Prairie head coach Nancy Harms. “Janelle Schulz always has good meets and so does Cassidy Carey.”
Sun Prairie set the tone right from the start taking first, second and third in the 200 medley relay.
The A team of Carey, Grace Sala, Olivia Sala and Hannah Marshall won in 1:55.20. Following them was the B team of Gunnink, Ellie Reeder, Brooke Crosby and Brielle Laube (1:59.74), and C relay of Lily Breyer, Brooke Laube, Abbie Krejcha and Bella Snook (2:04.26).
“The times were actually pretty decent, and we have been working really hard,” said Harms. “They are good and tired, which is what I want.”
The C relay was only an exhibition time, but still was ahead of Janesville Parker’s best swim in the event.
The Cardinals A, B and C relays also finished 1-2-3 in the 400 freestyle relay. The A team of Schulz, Marshall, Grace Sala and Carey took first (3:47.65), the B team of Tori Barnet, Ruth Pavelski, Gunnink and Brielle Laube finished second (3:56.01), and the C relay of Brooke Laube, Krejcha, Breyer and Snook was third (4:02.28).
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie returns home this Friday hosting Janesville Craig. The Big Eight dual starts at 5 p.m.
The Cardinals then turn around Saturday to participate in the Brookfield East Invitational, beginning at 9 a.m.
“We have some real interesting things coming up because on Saturday is going to be a real test at Brookfield; the big dogs will be there, Middleton, Verona and (Madison) West along with Brookfield East,” said Harms.
