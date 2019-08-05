Tom Vergeront has made a lot of calls, calls some people agree with, and some people don’t. But at the end of the day he’s proud to have done his duty to the best of his ability.
The Sun Prairie resident has officiated youth, high school and collegiate sports for a quarter of a century. It’s a declining field that he hopes to bring awareness to.
“We’re the mediators,” said Vergeront. “We’re trying to make it safe, fair and fun and don’t try to over-kill the game.”
Vergeront officiates numerous field sports such as soccer, field hockey and lacrosse, along with swimming and diving and volleyball. He also used to officiate a not-so-mainstream sport, water polo.
IN THE BEGINNING
He got his officiating start in soccer, when his children were going through grade school and middle school.
“I started officiating the kids for the love of the game, and it just grew on me and it grew to other sports,” he said. “Today that’s why I officiate, for the kids, for the camaraderie — I’ve made a ton of friends, friends for life.”
Only a few weeks ago Vergeront was an official for the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-Star games in La Crosse. He refereed the girls game and was scheduled to work the boys game, too, but bad weather cancelled it.
“I was the center (official) for the girls game,” he said.
Vergeront noted how proud he was of Sun Prairie athletics, of bringing forward individuals in numerous sports, but also have climbed the ranks of being officials.
“What I like to do from each of those sports is take a little bit of each and bring it back to the other,” Vergeront said. “Even watching sports on TV, I watch the officials in basketball and how they relate to coaches — if you ever see an official they’re very respectful and just take it (arguments) from the coach — if they have to execute some sort of misconduct, they’ll step away.
“They listen, and that’s what we do as officials.”
WORLD CUP SOCCER/OLYMPIANS
Vergeront is an avid recruiter, using his tutelage to groom young and even older would-be officials.
“What I try to do is look for young officials, especially female officials in soccer,” he said, noting the success of the U.S. women’s national team that recently won the World Cup. “If I think they have a talent, I will say to our officiating administration my thoughts and try to move them along.”
Speaking of the U.S. women’s national team, Vergeront has officiated several World Cup and MLS professional soccer players. One of those players was Rose Lavelle, a former University of Wisconsin player who scored the second goal in the United States’ 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the World Cup finals in July.
Vergeront has also been a lane official for NCAA and other national swimming and diving events, officiating races involving Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel and Ryan Lochte.
“A year ago at the NCAA championships and I officiated in my lane Caeleb Dressel, a phenomenal freestyle sprinter, and he broke the world record for the 50-yard freestyle,” he said.
Ledecky, Manuel, Lochte and Dressel all hope to be representing the U.S. in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
THE STATE OF OFFICIATING IN WISCONSIN/
PARENTAL INVOLVEMENT
While not at an alarming rate the number of high school officials in Wisconsin is declining.
According to WIAA Office Manager/Officials Joan Gralla, the WIAA has hovered near 9,000 licensed officials for several years. But she noted that keeping the officials for longer than a short period of time has been the issue.
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, only 20 percent of officials return for their third year of officiating.
“In soccer, say we bring in a youth to help officiate, we lose up to 40 to 50 percent of those the first year,” Vergeront noted. “I think we’re holding our own. It takes a certain individual to officiate, you need to have thick skin but are willing to do the right things; you have to be willing to listen to people, but at the end of the day make your decisions.”
Vergeront is one of the officiating “dinosaurs,” beginning his 26th year of monitoring sports. And like most officials, unfortunately, he has to endure some boisterous parents, an issue that has become more and more prevalent.
“In the back of their mind they’re trying to do the best for their son or daughter and they don’t realize how out of line they’re getting,” said Vergeront. “I always say: ‘If you see something, say something.’ If you have a friend that’s getting out of bounds, just say something to them.”
The WIAA made a point to bring that to the public’s attention in an opinion editorial piece last January, basically telling parents to “cool it.”
Vergeront has never ejected a player or parent from competition.
“There’s nothing better than suspending a game for 30 seconds to a minute to quiet any disruption; I try to do it tactfully and without getting the game administrator involved,” he said. “In some ways officials are the hidden individuals, at least we try to be.”
Vergeront brought up a situation that happened just this past spring.
“While officiating a youth girls soccer gsame one of the players was Polish and her dad on the sideline was yelling to her in Polish. Finally, she stopped and started yelling back to him in Polish: I didn’t need a translator to realize what she was saying to her dad,” he said.
SEEING THE COUNTRY
Officiating has taken Vergeront all around the United States. As recently as late July he officiated soccer in Muscatine, Iowa, in June was in Pennsylvania officiating national club field hockey, and last winter officiated national indoor field hockey in Pennsylvania and Virginia.
“I get to travel, and that’s the fun part,” Vergeront said. “The last part of May I was in California in the Thousand Oaks area officiating a big field hockey tournament.”
BECOMING AN OFFICIAL
Anyone interested in becoming a high school official in any sport, log onto the WIAA website:
