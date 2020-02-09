JANESVILLE - Senior Dominick Stroede won the 152-pound championship highlighting Sun Prairie’s day at the 2020 Big Eight Conference Wrestling Meet, hosted by Janesville Craig.
Stroede, seeded fourth, earned pins in all three of his matches, including a third-period pin of Madison Memorial’s Pierce Kaufman to score his first Big Eight title.
“It was great to see, he had a tough road to win that championship,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson. “In the semifinals he had the one-seed and was able to get that first-period pin by catching Romack on his back. In the finals he kept winning and wearing down Pierce Kaufman and was able to get the third-period pin.”
After receiving a first-round bye, Stroede pinned Janesville Parker’s Nicholas Lux in 2 minutes, 29 seconds in the quarterfinals before earning a 1:38 pin of Janesville Craig’s Aiden Romack in the semifinals.
Stroede (15-6) pinned Kaufman in 4:37 to win the title.
“It was a testament to Dominick’s training,” added Nelson.
Junior Anthony Welch reached the championship match as well at 126, but lost by a 13-4 major decision to Madison La Follette’s Dominic Flores.
“He got ahead in that (championship) match and just got caught while making a move, it was a tough loss for him because I know he really wanted to win that championship,” said Nelson of Welch.
Welch (15-8) also received a first-round bye before winning by technical fall in 4:30 (19-4) over Beloit Memorial’s Paul Allen in the quarterfinals, then reached the title match with a 7-4 decision over Janesville Craig’s Julian Garcia.
The Cardinal seniors Richard Quintana (132) and Jack Desens (160) earned third-place finishes.
Quintana (18-20) pinned Beloit Memorial’s Juan Orejel in 1:43 and Middleton’s Tyler Figuero in 4:00 before pinning Brody Weiler of Madison Memorial in 1:10 in the third-place match.
“Richard really wrestled well on the day and out-placed his seed,” Nelson said.
Desens (11-17) pinned Will Grosspeitch of Middleton in the quarterfinals and after losing to Madison Memorial’s Kaden Reetz (pinned in 1:16) in the semifinals, recovered to pin La Follette’s Darian Brownin in 2:18 to win third place.
“He had a lot of nice pinning combinations in that (third-place) match, it was great to see how successful Jack is from the top,” said Nelson.
Sun Prairie had fourth-place finishes from senior Blaine Moore (220), junior Quinn Hess (145) and sophomore Alex Yelk (113).
Moore (15-19) had two pins on the day, sticking Madison East’s Tanner Turek in 1:23 in the quarterfinal and Middleton’s Kaleb Roessler in :28 in the consolation Round 2.
Hess (16-21) won by major decision 13-2 over Madison La Follette’s James Lacey in the quarterfinals and won by decision 8-2 over Cayden Byington-Smith of Madison West in the consolation Round 2.
Yelk (22-14) pinned Andres Villalobos in 2:46 in consolation Round 2.
Also reaching the podium was junior Dominic Brown at 182. Brown (9-22) pinned Mason Engelien of Middleton in :46 in the consolation Round 1, then won the fifth-place match with a 1:18 pin of Benny Gustafson of Madison Memorial.
Sun Prairie finished fourth as a team with 168.5 points.
“We would’ve liked to be in the top-3,” Nelson said. “We’ve had kids out for various reasons and it would be nice to have them all back, but we have to move on and do our best with who we have.”
Janesville Craig won the Big Eight championship.
WIAA REGIONALS
Sun Prairie will host the WIAA Division 1 regional this Saturday. The first session begins at 9:30 a.m. at Sun Prairie Field House.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE MEET
Team scores: Janesville Craig 311, Janesville Parker 197.5, Madison Memorial 181, Sun Prairie 168.5, Madison East 140.5, Verona Area 107, Beloit Memorial 103, Middleton 102, Madison La Follette 93, Madison West 63.
