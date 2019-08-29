Depth and experience.
That’s what has built Sun Prairie into one of the top girls cross country programs in the state over the last few seasons.
“This year’s team will rely a lot on our returning depth from last season,” said SPHS head coach Matt Roe. “We won the Big Eight at the varsity and JV levels, with many of those athletes returning.”
Not only that, the Cardinals finished runner-up in Division 1 at the WIAA State Meet (after winning back-to-back titles) and return nearly every runner from that squad.
“We’ll still rely heavily on returning seniors, Autumn Dushack, Hannah Ray and Amber Hodges, as well as juniors Kate Kopotic and Dani Thompson. All five ran at the State Meet last year. Our depth should help fill out the rest of the varsity team, possibly with different runners each week.”
After claiming D1 titles in 2016 and 2017, Sun Prairie fell shy of Muskego for the 2018 title. Both teams return all but one runner this season, which should make for an interesting showdown on Nov. 2 in Wisconsin Rapids.
“We are extremely proud of the runner-up placing at state last season,” Roe beemed. “We were able to hold off extremely talented teams in Madison West and Onalaska. Muskego was on another level from the rest of the state, and that showed in their performance.
Roe continued: “Our girls have an expectation to return to state and take on the best teams again this year; we definitely have enough returners, and hopefully some help from the underclassmen as well, to do that. Our team is in good hands with Autumn, Hannah, Amber, Kate, and Dani. They’re all upper-classmen and have experienced a lot of individual and team success. If all of the variables fall into place correctly, we can certainly replicate the results of previous seasons.”
Kopotic finished seventh in Division 1 with a 5,000-meter time of 18 minutes, 38.4 seconds. She also was the Big Eight Conference runner-up.
“Kate is the rock of our team right now in that she is consistent, continues to improve, and is mentally tough as nails,” said Roe.
Ray placed in the Top 15 (14th, 19:10.7) at state and was fifth in the Big Eight.
“Hannah has experienced a lot of success with this team. She had her best track season this spring, so we’re hoping for a great season from her,” Roe said of Ray.
Dushack earned a 26th-place finish (19:29.9) at state and was eighth in the Big Eight.
“Autumn is immensely talented and a clear leader of the team,” said Roe. “She has struggled with health issues that are out of her control for a year now. She continues to work on those and we’ve adjusted her training in hopes of maximizing her potential for this season.”
Thompson placed 49th at state with a 20:12.3 clocking and was 16th in the Big Eight.
“Dani always puts in the maximum effort. She is showing up this fall after a strong summer and may be ready to make a jump from where she was last season. No matter what, she’s going to be competitive and work hard,” said Roe.
Hodges was 47th (20:11.8) at state and 19th in the Big Eight Meet.
“Amber has made steady and reliable improvement each season with the team. She is a great example of hard work and mental toughness,” said Roe.
Another runner that Roe is high on is junior Skye Lindsey.
“Skye was new to the program last season and had an immediate impact. A 5K is stretching for her because she’s such a strong short distance runner, but she has a great mindset and knows she has the talent to achieve great things,” Roe said.
Sophomore Kennedy Schaefer is another runner that had a good deal of varsity experience from last season.
“She too has put in a lot of good work and is looking very strong to start practice this season,” said Roe.
Meanwhile, Amber Boardman is a senior captain who also has a lot of varsity experience.
Several runners look like they could push for varsity spots this season. One who has stood out so far after a strong summer is sophomore Grace Edwards.
“She has been running with our top group in practice and looks comfortable with the tougher pace and workload,” Roe said of Edwards.
Fellow sophomore Reagan Zimmerman is also looking strong to start the season and put in good miles over the summer. Junior Kayleigh Knauss has a great season last year and showed continual improvement. Fellow junior Emily Tess is back after an injury ended her season too early in 2018.
“The Big Eight Conference has five of the Top 10 teams in the state, in my opinion. Four of those teams finished in the Top 10 last season, and all are returning most of their varsity runners. All five are capable of winning the conference this season.
As for the Big Eight Conference race, Sun Prairie probably has the most depth and mixes in top-end talent. Madison West was rather top heavy last season and loses two of their top five runners, but just like last year, a good freshman or two can elevate their team a ton. Madison Memorial returns six of their top seven in a group that finishes in one giant pack. Janesville Craig returns the entire varsity team this season from the eighth-place team at state.”
Sun Prairie begins its season Saturday competing in the West Bend Invitational.
