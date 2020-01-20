JANESVILLE — The Sun Prairie gymnastics team improved to 3-0 in Big Eight Conference duals following another impressive win, holding off Janesville Craig 128.75-125.95 on Thursday.
Amelia McDermott continued her strong senior season winning the all-around title with a score of 34.25. McDermott took first both on the balance beam (9.0) and floor exercise (8.9).
Junior Ellie Studier won the vault with an 8.75.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie returns to Janesville this Thursday taking on Janesville Parker. The Big Eight dual begins at 6 p.m.
