MADISON — Jazzanay Seymore recorded her fourth double-double of the season leading the ninth-ranked Sun Prairie girls basketball team to a 65-52 Big Eight Conference win over host Madison East Friday.
The Cardinals (7-2 overall, 6-1 Big Eight) rebounded from a Dec. 28 non-conference loss to DeForest.
“It was kind of a close game in the first half, then in the second half defensively we got better,” said Cardinals head coach John Olson. “We did a good job of getting into our systems, especially getting it into Jazzanay.”
Seymore, a 6-foot post, scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, both game-highs, while adding two assists and a steal.
Sun Prairie, ranked No. 9 in the WisSports.net Division 1 coaches poll, built as much as a 21-point lead in the second half before allowing the Purgolders (4-7, 3-5) to make a comeback.
“We kind of had a little letdown toward the end, (East) fired up some 3s and knocked them down which closes the gap pretty quick,” Olson said. “We wer able to close it out and come away with a victory at East, which is never easy to win at.”
Freshman guard Aniounique Auston also reached double figures with 14 points while adding team-highs in steals (5) and assists (3).
Juniors Rachel Rademacher, Ashley Rae and Maddie Strey, and freshman Avree Antony all added five points in the win, while junior Grace Radlund and senior ZaVeon Jones both pulled down five rebounds.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie travels to Oconomowoc Tuesday for a 7 p.m. non-conference start, then return home Thursday (vs. Middleton) and Saturday (vs. Madison West).
“Oconomowoc only has two losses this year and played (defending D1 champion) Mukwonago really tight, then we play Middleton which is ranked fourth right now,” said Olson.
Both Big Eight games tip off at 7:15 p.m.
