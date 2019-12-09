Sun Prairie’s Kate Kopotic was named to the 2019 Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association All-State First Team.
Kopotic, a junior, finished eighth in the WIAA Division 1 State Championships, held Nov. 2 in Wisconsin Rapids.
Kopotic covered the 5,000-meter Ridges Golf Course layout in 18 minutes, 35 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.