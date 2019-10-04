MADISON — Nathan Schauer scored three touchdowns and Jamel Stone intercepted three passes leading Sun Prairie to a 47-14 Big Eight Conference win over Madison East at Breese Stevens Field Friday night.
The win makes Sun Prairie (5-2 both overall and in the Big Eight) WIAA playoff eligible for the 16th consecutive season and 29th time in program history.
Schauer scored on runs of 1 and 7 yards while also scoring the night’s first touchdown on a 23-yard completion from Brady Stevens. The senior finished with 75 yards rushing.
Stone intercepted two deflected passes in the first half to help the Cardinals build a 34-7 halftime advantage, before adding his third pick early in the second half.
Sun Prairie scored three touchdowns in the final 7:07 of the first half to break the game wide open.
UP NEXT
It’s Homecoming Week and on top of that, Middleton (5-2) Week as the Cardinals host their namesake in a 7 p.m. kickoff this Friday at Ashley Field.
SUN PRAIRIE 47, MADISON EAST 14
Sun Prairie 14 26 0 7 — 47
Madison East 0 7 0 7 — 14
Sun Prairie — Schauer, 23 pass from Stevens (pass failed).
Sun Prairie — Landphier, 51 pass from Stevens (Schaefer run).
Sun Prairie — Schauer, 1 run (Konopacki kick).
Madison East — Jackson, 32 pass from Roh III (Fulton kick).
Sun Prairie — Schauer, 7 run (run failed).
Sun Prairie — Schaefer, 4 run (run failed).
Sun Prairie — Kaminski, 1 run (Konopacki kick).
Madison East — Lee, 3 run (Fulton kick.
First Downs — SP 18, ME 19. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 27-158, ME 35-8. Passing Yards — SP 226, ME 309. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 16-18-0, ME 16-37-4. Fumbles-lost — SP 1-1, ME 3-0. Penalties — SP 2-5, ME 12-118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.