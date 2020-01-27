Sun Prairie is back on track.
The Cardinals girls basketball team, which hadn’t won since defeating Madison East on Jan. 3, picked up just its second win of 2020 by beating Beloit Memorial, 69-29, Thursday at Sun Prairie Field House.
“You just want to get that feeling back, it gives you a boost in practice and gets you ready to go for the next one,” said Sun Prairie head coach John Olson. “It’s a good feeling.”
The Cardinals (9-6 overall, 8-3 Big Eight) built a 22-point halftime lead before limiting the Purple Knights to nine second-half points Thursday.
Sun Prairie got a lot of contribution in the game as nine different players scored. Junior Ashley Rae matched a season-high with 16 to lead all scorers, junior Jazzanay Seymore scored 12, while freshman Avree Antony tallied 10.
The Cardinals also got career-high scoring performances from juniors Nahriah Alexander and Olivia Kostelnik who each chipped in nine.
It was the Cardinals’ second 40-point win over the Purple Knights after winning 59-19 in the first meeting.
Karlee Dunham and Adi Renteria each scored six to lead Beloit (2-13, 1-10).
“We set a goal to finish strong when we get into the seeding meeting; we’re wanting to see if we can hang in there and maybe even jump up a spot in the Big Eight,” said Olson.
PARKER GAME MOVED
The Sun Prairie-Janesville Parker game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was moved to Tuesday night in Janesville. Tipoff against the Vikings (6-8, 3-7) is 7:15 p.m.
COACHES VS. CANCER
CARDINAL CHALLENGE
Sun Prairie hosts Janesville Craig (11-5, 8-4) in a showdown of third-place teams Friday. It will also be part of the weekend Cardinal Challenge Coaches vs. Cancer event, raising money in an effort to fight cancer.
Tipoff is 7:15 p.m. at Sun Prairie Field House.
SUN PRAIRIE 69
BELOIT MEMORIAL 29
Beloit 20 9 — 29
Sun Prairie 42 27 — 69
Beloit (fg ftm-fta pts) — Randall 2 1-2 5, Thomas 1 2-4 4, Franks 1 0-2 2, Dunham 2 2-2 6, Davis 0 1-2 1, Peppers 1 0-0 3, Renteria 2 1-2 6, Pabs 1 0-0 2. Totals — 10 7014 29.
Sun Prairie — Antony 5 0-0 10, Kostelnik 4 1-1 9, Radlund 1-0-0 2, Rae 7 2-3 16, Alexander 4 1-3 9, Outlay 1 3-4 5, Tiltrum 1 0-0 2, Auston 2 0-0 4, Seymore 3 6-7 12. Totals — 28 13-18 69.
3-point goals — GM 2 (Renteria 1, Peppers 1), SP 0. Total fouls — BM 17, SP 18. Fouled out — Burner.
