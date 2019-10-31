Morgan Jensen, a 2019 Sun Prairie High School graduate, is a member of the UW-Whitewater women’s volleyball team, which came back from two sets down on the road Wednesday night to clinch the program's league-leading 17th Wisconsin
Jensen and the Warhawks are currently ranked seventh in the nation by the American Volleyball Coaches Association
A freshman defensive speciallist, leads the team with 547 digs through Oct. 26.
Jensen is majoring in music.
