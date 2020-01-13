The Sun Prairie boys hockey scored 18 goals in a pair of games late last week, however, all those goals only mounted up to one victory as the Cardinals split the contests.
SUN PRAIRIE 10
EAST/LA FOLLETTE 0
The visiting Cardinals scored at will in Thursday’s Big Eight Conference blowout of Madison East/La Follette at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
Sun Prairie scored four goals both the first and second periods to take a commanding 8-0 lead over the Lakers (1-13-1, 0-8-0).
Kaden Brunson scored two goals and added an assist, Cole Herwig scored twice and Adrian Krietlow registered not only his first but also second-career goals to lead the Cardinals’ way.
Tyler Carpiaux and Logan Smith also scored their first-career varsity goals.
Also scoring goals were Tyler Rauls and Noah Wilk, while Jake Rauls had a game-high three assists.
Sophomore Noah McCrary improved to 3-1 in the net, stopping all 10 shots that came his way.
U. SCHOOL 9
SUN PRAIRIE 8
Friday night’s non-conference game could only be described as wild between Sun Prairie and University School of Milwaukee. The two teams combined for 17 goals, 74 shots on goal and 55 penalty minutes.
It all came down to the third period when U. School junior forward Noah Eghbali broke an 8-8 tie with 6 minutes, 13 seconds remaining, completing a hat trick and giving the Lakers the wild win.
Sun Prairie cut its deficit to 6-5 when Carter Watters scored with 1 second remaining in the second period. Brunson and Davis Hamilton assisted.
It didn’t take the Cardinals long to tie the game when Nick Johnson’s power-play goal just 2:47 in started the third-period scoring.
Two Brunson goals, the second coming with 6:07 remaining in regulation, tied the score at 8-all.
Brunson finished with two goals and three assists, while Watters recorded the hat trick.
McCrary and Alex liegel combined for 37 saves.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals return to the ice Tuesday hosting Middleton in a 7:30 p.m. Big Eight start at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
SUN PRAIRIE 10
MADISON EAST/LA FOLLETTE 0
Sun Prairie 4 4 2 — 10
East/La Follette 0 0 0 — 0
First period: SP — Brunson (un), 4:18; Krietlow (Brickl), 6:28; Herwig (Rauls), 14:31; Rauls (Batterman), 16:59 (sh).
Second period: SP — Carpiaux (Rauls), 6:12; Smith (Rauls), 13:15; Herwig (Wilk, Wessel), 15:34; Brunson (Luxford), 16:30.
Third period: SP — Wilk (Brunson), 6:33 (sh), Kreitlow (Brickl, Johnson), 9:56.
Saves: SP (McCrary) 19; MEL (Siefert 27, Stoebert 6) 33.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 9
SUN PRAIRIE 8
University School 4 2 3 — 9
Sun Prairie 2 3 3 — 8
First period: US — Eghbali (Herzberg), 5:30; Woods (Herzberg, Thundercloud), 6:17 (pp) Woods (Herzberg), 8:24 (pp); SP — Watters (un), 10:59 (pp); Watters (Batterman, Johnson), 11:33 (pp); US — Woods (Herzberg), 16:23.
Second period: SP — Watters (un), :44 (pp); US — Carey (Eghbali, Keough), 13:05; SP — Hamilton (Brunson, Batterman), 15:27 (pp); US — Eghball (Herzberg), 16:05; SP — Watters (Brunson, Hamilton), 16:59.
Third period: SP — Johnson (Brunson, Watters), 2:47 (pp); US — Thombs (Woods, Fenton), 3:25 (sh); SP — Brunson (un), 5:00 (sh); US — Ringgold (Eghbali), 5:48 (pp); SP — Brunson (Mariani), 10:53; Eghbali (Herzberg), 11:37.
Saves: US (Kelly) 40; SP (Liegel 24, McCrary 13) 37.
