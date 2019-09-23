MILWAUKEE — The Sun Prairie girls volleyball team initially finished in a three-way tie for first place at the two-day Eastbay Charger Invitational. But in the end, the state-ranked Cardinals settled for third place overall.
Sun Prairie, ranked No. 8 in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, along with Waterloo and Howards Grove all tied for the title. But after splitting with Howards Grove head-to-head, the Cardinals lost an one-set tiebreaker, 18-16, to the Tigers Saturday.
“It’s funny, we went 4-1 on the weekend and technically that put us in 17th place … I think it was a disappointing 4-1,” said Sun Prairie head coach T.J. Rantala. “I think everybody would agree with that.”
Sun Prairie (24-3) won the Red Bracket with wins over Hartford, 25-22, 25-12, and Luxemburg-Casco, 25-18, 24-26, 15-12.
Meanwhile in pool play Friday, the Cards beat Brookfield East 2-0 and Waterloo 2-1, but lost to Howards Grove 2-0.
K.J. McNabb had 49 kills while Sun Prairie’s other category leaders included Payton Addink (10 aces), Emily Mickelson (37 digs), Josie Halbleib (92 assists) and Kirsten Anderson (5 blocks).
“It’s always nice to play in that tournament because it has 28 teams that are very good,” said Rantala. “I think this showed where we’re at right now and highlighted some definite things defensively that we need to work on.”
SUN PRAIRIE 3
JANESVILLE PARKER 0
Sun Prairie has dominated Big Eight Conference girls volleyball the last three seasons.
Sun Prairie rolled to a 3-0 win over Janesville Parker on Thursday night. The eighth-ranked Cardinals won 25-8, 25-22 and 25-16 to improve to 21-2 overall and 4-0 in the Big Eight.
Parker, which is one of the most improved teams in the conference, could not match Sun Prairie’s size up front in falling to 2-2 in conference play.
Outside hitter K.J. McNabb had 11 kills to lead the Cardinals.
Setter Josie Halbleib kept the offense flowing with 29 assists.
Sun Prairie coach T.J. Rantala said her team continues to improve, and that’s a major problem for the rest of the Big Eight.
“We’re not satisfied right now with the way we’re playing, but I feel like every day we make advances in the right direction and that’s what’s most important,” Rantala said.
“We’re very fortunate to have some go-to players that we can rely on to put the ball away or make a tough serve. And defensively, we have really improved from where we were a month ago.”
Sun Prairie jumped out to a 10-0 lead in Game 1 behind the serve of Payton Addink. The 6-foot-1 junior had two aces during the run, while the Cardinals’ size up front gave the Vikings fits.
Parker regrouped and played much better in Game 2. The Vikings trailed 16-13 before rattling off six straight points to take a 19-16 lead. Jenna Gackstatter’s two aces fueled the rally.
Sun Prairie, behind five Parker unforced errors, scored nine of the last 12 points to win the game.
“The way we played in set two is a better indication of who we are,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “The girls gained some confidence knowing that was coming against one of the best teams in the state.
“But for us to get manhandled the way we did, because we think we’re a pretty good team, just shows you how good Sun Prairie is.
“And their size gives them a huge mismatch because they have 6-1 and 6-2 girls hitting over the top of our 5-9 girls.”
Sun Prairie completed the sweep by rolling in Game 3. The Cardinals again raced out to an early lead at 10-3 and never looked back.
Tina Shelton had five kills to lead Parker, while setter Shay Riley had 17 assists.
Jon Barry of the Janesville Gazette contributed to this story.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will host Janesville Craig Tuesday before Thursday’s showdown with Verona takes place at Sun Prairie Fieldhouse.
“We have two home matches this week, that never happens, and then having next weekend off is going to be a nice break for us. We need the rest,” Rantala said.
Both Big Eight duals begin at 6:30 p.m.
