Sun Prairie senior Colin Schaefer was named to the 2019-20 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State Honorable Mention Team.
Schaefer was Sun Prairie’s lone representative on the WBCA All-State Team. The 6-foot-0 point guard averaged 17.8 points per game which ranked fourth in the Big Eight.
A four-year varsity player, Schaefer appeared in 71 career games scoring 752 points.
Schaefer, who has had NCAA Division II scholarship offers from Northern Michigan. NJCAA DII offer from Bryant & Stratton, has not yet decided on if and where he will play college basketball at the next level.
Patrick Baldwin, Jr. of Sussex Hamilton, Dalton Banks of Eau Claire North, Carter Gilmore of Arrowhead, and Max Klesmit of Neenah were repeat selections.
Johnny Davis of La Crosse Central was named the 2020 Mr. Basketball by the WBCA.
Division 1 WBCA All-State
Patrick Baldwin, Jr., Jr., Sussex Hamilton
Dalton Banks, Sr., Eau Claire North
Jake Buchanan, Sr., Kimberly
Hayden Doyle, Jr., Brookfield East
Carter Gilmore, Sr., Arrowhead
David Joplin, Jr., Brookfield Central
Max Klesmit, Sr., Neenah
Quinton Murrell, Jr., Milwaukee King
Ben Nau, Jr., Brookfield Central
Isaiah Stewart, Sr., Madison La Follette
Honorable Mention
Caden Boser, Sr., Eau Claire Memorial
Shilo Bowles, Sr., West Allis Central
Mason Dopirak, Jr., Manitowoc Lincoln
Grant Flory, Jr., Wisconsin Rapids
Aiden Flynn, Sr., Marquette
Logan Geissler, Sr., Bay Port
Josh Govek, Sr., Sheboygan South
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, Sr., Chippewa Falls
Colin Schaefer, Sr., Sun Prairie
Carson Smith, Sr., Sussex Hamilton
Karter Thomas, Sr., Oshkosh West
JaKobe Thompson, Jr., Racine Case
Jyon Young, Sr., Kenosha Tremper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.