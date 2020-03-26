COLIN SCHAEFER
Colin Schaefer

 Jim Garvey

Sun Prairie senior Colin Schaefer was named to the 2019-20 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State Honorable Mention Team.

Schaefer was Sun Prairie’s lone representative on the WBCA All-State Team. The 6-foot-0 point guard averaged 17.8 points per game which ranked fourth in the Big Eight.

A four-year varsity player, Schaefer appeared in 71 career games scoring 752 points.

Schaefer, who has had NCAA Division II scholarship offers from Northern Michigan. NJCAA DII offer from Bryant & Stratton, has not yet decided on if and where he will play college basketball at the next level.

Patrick Baldwin, Jr. of Sussex Hamilton, Dalton Banks of Eau Claire North, Carter Gilmore of Arrowhead, and Max Klesmit of Neenah were repeat selections.

Johnny Davis of La Crosse Central was named the 2020 Mr. Basketball by the WBCA.

Division 1 WBCA All-State

Patrick Baldwin, Jr., Jr., Sussex Hamilton

Dalton Banks, Sr., Eau Claire North

Jake Buchanan, Sr., Kimberly

Hayden Doyle, Jr., Brookfield East

Carter Gilmore, Sr., Arrowhead

David Joplin, Jr., Brookfield Central

Max Klesmit, Sr., Neenah

Quinton Murrell, Jr., Milwaukee King

Ben Nau, Jr., Brookfield Central

Isaiah Stewart, Sr., Madison La Follette

Honorable Mention

Caden Boser, Sr., Eau Claire Memorial

Shilo Bowles, Sr., West Allis Central

Mason Dopirak, Jr., Manitowoc Lincoln

Grant Flory, Jr., Wisconsin Rapids

Aiden Flynn, Sr., Marquette

Logan Geissler, Sr., Bay Port

Josh Govek, Sr., Sheboygan South

Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, Sr., Chippewa Falls

Colin Schaefer, Sr., Sun Prairie

Carson Smith, Sr., Sussex Hamilton

Karter Thomas, Sr., Oshkosh West

JaKobe Thompson, Jr., Racine Case

Jyon Young, Sr., Kenosha Tremper

