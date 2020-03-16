Sun Prairie landed one member on each of the three teams as the 2019-20 Big Eight Conference Boys Basketball Team was announced.
Colin Schaefer, Delaware Hale and Dawson Hughes, three seniors that played integral roles in leading Sun Prairie to the program’s first two WIAA state tournaments in their careers, were chosen.
Schaefer, Hale and Hughes guided the Cardinals to a 17-7 overall record that included a 13-5 mark in Big Eight play, tying Madison Memorial for third place behind Madison La Follette and Madison East.
Schaefer was Sun Prairie’s lone representative on the first team. The 6-foot-0 point guard averaged 17.8 points per game which ranked fourth in the Big Eight. A four-year varsity player, Schaefer appeared in 71 career games scoring 752 points.
Schaefer, who has had NCAA Division II scholarship offers from Northern Michigan. NJCAA DII offer from Bryant & Stratton, has not yet decided on if and where he will play college basketball at the next level.
Hale, a 6-6 power forward, earned second-team recognition. A three-year varsity player, Hale averaged 14.2 ppg his senior season while scoring 718 points in 65 career games.
Hughes was named honorable mention. The 5-11 guard averaged 5.5 ppg and played in 44 career games where he scored 298 points.
Isaiah Stewart of Big Eight champion Madison La Follette was named the Player of the Year. He is joined by teammates Derek Gray and Ben Probst on the first team.
Keonte Jones of runner-up Madison East was selected as Defensive Player of the Year along with being named to the first team.
Rounding out the first team were Caleb Scoville and Angelo Rizzo of Janesville Craig, and Dayne Armwald of Madison West.
La Follette’s Curtrel Robinson was named Big Eight Coach of the Year.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL
FIRST TEAM
Isaiah Stewart Madison La Follette G Sr.
Keonte Jones Madison East G Sr.
Colin Schaefer Sun Prairie PG Sr.
Dayne Armwald Madison West F Sr.
Caleb Scoville Janesville Craig G/F Sr.
Derek Gray Madison La Follette G Sr.
Ben Probst Madison La Follette G Sr.
Angelo Rizzo Janesville Craig G Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Delaware Hale Sun Prairie F Sr.
Yacouba Traore Jr. Madison Memorial C Sr.
Kyle Yu Madison Memorial G Jr.
Jevan Boyton Madison East F Jr.
Cole Deptula Middleton G Sr.
Jaden Bell Beloit Memorial G Sr.
Robert DeLong Janesville Parker G Jr.
Parker Van Buren Middleton C Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Haakon Anderson Verona G/F Sr.
David McKinley Madison East G Sr.
Dakovin Prather Madison La Follette F Sr.
Marshaun Harriel Janesville Craig PG So.
Brenden Weis Janesville Parker G Jr.
Junior Mitchell Madison Memorial G Jr.
Brady Biba Janesville Parker F Sr.
Dawson Hughes Sun Prairie G Sr.
Kwan Lewis Madison Memorial G Sr.
Drew Collins Madison Memorial G Sr.
BIG EIGHT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Isaiah Stewart - Madison La Follette
BIG EIGHT DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Keonte Jones - Madison East
BIG EIGHT COACH OF THE YEAR
Curtrel Robinson - Madison La Follette
