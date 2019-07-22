Thank goodness Sunday’s game wasn’t the last played by the Sun Prairie Red Birds at Ashley Field.
On a day in which the local Home Talent League team celebrated the history of Ashley Field (see attached article), the Red Birds suffered a 10-4 loss to the Monona Braves.
That defeat, Sun Prairie’s third in a row in Sunday League play, created a logjam atop the Eastern Section standings; the Red Birds are now tied with DeForest at 9-4, while Monona is just a half game back at 8-4.
The two Eastern Section frontrunners were all tied at 2-2 when a two-run fifth inning gave the visiting Braves the lead for good. Kian O’Brien, who finished a double shy of the cycle, hit a one-out home run to break the deadlock, while Beau Goff doubled and scored on Jordan Carlson’s RBI single.
Monona added solo runs in the sixth and seventh, including a Taylor Carlson one-out homer in the seventh that gave the Braves a 6-2 advantage.
Sun Prairie trimmed its deficit to two runs after scoring a pair in the bottom of the eighth. The rally started with back-to-back singles by Randy Molina and Ty Hamilton. Molina scored on Aaron Schmidt’s RBI groundout, before Bradley Calkins singled in Hamilton cutting the Monona lead to 6-4.
But the Braves ended any hopes of a Red Birds comeback with a fourth-run ninth.
The top four teams qualify for the Eastern Section playoffs, which begin on Sunday, Aug. 11. If Sun Prairie and Monona finish in a tie, the Braves would hold the tiebreaker after sweeping the Red Birds in Sunday League play.
Braves pitcher Dan Genrich pitched a complete game. The veteran left-hander did allow 11 hits, but only two earned runs while striking out five.
Taylor Middaugh suffered the loss. The Red Birds’ righty also allowed 11 hits and gave up six runs whiel striking out five.
Jack Maastricht, the second-leading hitter in the Eastern Section coming into the weekend, went 4-for-5 to raise his average to .479 and now is the section leader ahead of DeForest’s Jack George (.474).
Randy Molina, third in the East, went 2-for-5 and is now batting .422.
(Night League)
WISCONSIN DELLS 8
SUN PRAIRIE 3
The Red Birds’ North Night League record slipped to .500 after suffering a road loss to the Wisconsin Dells Rivermen on Thursday, July 18.
Sun Prairie (3-3) had 10 hits but only scored three runs in the loss.
The Red Birds took a quick 2-0 lead as Carson Holin and Maastricht singled and scored in the top of the first.
But the Dells answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good.
Cole Stupar’s RBI single scored J.P. Suchomel in the sixth for SP’s final run.
Holin led the Red Birds at the plate going 2-for-4.
UP NEXT
The Red Birds (12-7 overall) will make up a May 16 postponement at Montello playing Tuesday in Montello at 7:30 p.m., before hitting the road again Thursday at Poynette. Both North Night League games will see the first pitch at 7:30 p.m.
Sun Prairie has a big Sunday League game on Sunday traveling to DeForest to face the Deacons in a battle of Eastern Section leaders. Gametime at the DeForest High School field is 1 p.m.
The Red Birds are scheduled to play their final regular-season game at Ashley Field on Sunday, Aug. 3 against Columbus.
BRAVES 10, RED BIRDS 4
Monona 011 021 104 — 10 15 2
Sun Prairie 101 000 020 — 4 11 2
Monona (ab-r-h-rbi) — Parman 4-2-1-0, O’Brien 5-2-3-1, T. Carlson 5-2-2-2, Goff 5-1-2-3, J. Carlson 5-0-1-1, Schmitz 5-2-2-0, Genrich 5-0-0-0, Seelow 4-0-3-1, Willey 3-1-1-1. Totals — 41-10-15-9.
Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Krebs 5-1-1-0, Maastricht 5-1-4-0, Molina 5-1-2-1, Hamilton 3-1-1-1, Schmidt 4-0-1-1, Suchomel 3-0-0-0, Calkins 3-0-1-1, Stupar 3-0-0-0, Schuster 1-0-0-0, Knorr 1-0-0-0, Engelhart 2-0-1-0, Wilke 1-0-0-0. Totals — 36-4-11-4.
2B — Goff, Schmitz (2); Krebs, Maastricht. 3B — O’Brien. HR — O’Brien, T. Carlson.
Pitching HO — Genrich 11 in 9; Middaugh 11 in 8, Lange 4 in 1. ER — Genrich 2; Middaugh 6, Lange 2. SO — Genrich 5; Middaugh 5, Lange 1. BB — Genrich 2; Middaugh 1, Lange 0.
W — Genrich. L — Middaugh.
RIVERMEN 8, RED BIRDS 3
Sun Prairie 200 001 0 — 3 10 1
Wis. Dells 303 200 x — 8 9 1
Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Holin 4-1-0-0, Maastricht 3-1-1-0, Suchomel 4-1-1-0, Wilke 3-0-1-0, Calkins 3-0—0, Stupar 3-0-1-1, Knorr 3-0-1-0, Schuster 3-0-1-0, Lange 3-0-1-0, Ney 3-0-1-0, Mailandt 0-0-0-0. Totals — 32-3-10-1.
Wisconsin Dells (ab-r-h-rbi) — Anchor 3-1-1-0, Zamzow 3-2-1-0, Millard 4-2-2-0, Stein 3-2-2-1, Cunningham 1-1-1-1, Honeyman 0-0-0-1, Rosol 3-0-1-2, Hudack 2-0-1-1, Fjoser 3-0-0-0, Huber 3-0-0-0. Totals — 25-8-9-6.
2B — Maastricht, Schuster; Stein.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.