MADISON — The Sun Prairie boys basketball team was outscored 44-37 in the second half leading to a 73-64 road loss to Madison Memorial in Big Eight Conference play Friday night.
The Cardinals (9-2 overall, 7-2 Big Eight), ranked fifth in the Associated Press Division 1 poll, trailed by just two points at halftime before allowing the Spartans to pull away. The loss dropped Sun Prairie into a tie with Madison East for second place, as both now trail Big East-leading Madison La Follette by two games.
The win was the eighth in a row for the Spartans (9-3, 5-3).
Senior point guard Colin Schaefer led three Cardinals in double figures with 18 points while senior forward Delaware Hale added 14 before fouling out. Senior guard Deante Luster chipped in 11.
Yacouba Traore Jr. led all scorers with 19, while the Spartans got double-digit nights from JR Mitchell (17), Kyle Yu (16) and Kole Kerkhoff (11).
The loss ended Sun Prairie’s three-game winning streak over Memorial.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals are back at home Tuesday hosting Madison West (5-7, 3-5) and Thursday hosting Beloit Memorial (2-7, 2-6). Both tipoffs are set for 7:15 p.m. at Sun Prairie Field House.
CARDINAL CHALLENGE
Sun Prairie will hold its annual Coaches vs. Cancer Cardinal Challenge game this Saturday. Tipoff against Janesville Parker is 7:15 p.m. at Sun Prairie Field House.
MADISON MEMORIAL 73
SUN PRAIRIE 64
Sun Prairie 27 37 — 64
Memorial 29 44 — 73
Sun Prairie (fg ftm-fta pts) — Schaefer 7 4-5 18, Luster 4 2-2 11, Hughes 2 0-0 4, Hale 7 0-0 14, Ostrenga 1 0-0 2, B. Olson 2 0-0 4, Ware 3 1-1 7, Carpenter 2 0-0 4. Totals — 28 7-8 64.
Madison Memorial — Lewis 2 1-1 5, Mitchell 5 6-6 17, Collins 1 0-2 3, Traore 7 4-6 19, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Kerkhoff 5 0-0 11, Yu 4 6-6 16. Totals — 25 17-21 73.
3-point goals — SP 1 (Ware 1), MM 6 (Yu 2, Kerkhoff 1, Traore 1, Collins 1, Mitchell 1). Total fouls — SP 17, MM 11. Fouled out — Hale.
