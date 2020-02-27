Sun Prairie’s Chris Pappathopoulos earned a second-place finish in the 46th running of the American Birkebeiner, North America’s largest cross-country ski race that took place last Saturday in Hayward, Wis.
Eighteen skiers completed a variety of races held between Cable and Hayward, with the 39-year-old Pappathopoulos leading the way. He covered the 55-kilometer race in 2 hours, 38 minutes, 38.8 seconds to record the highest finish among Wisconsin participants.
Peter Holmes of Ketchum, Idaho won the 55k Classic in 2:26:46.4.
Also representing Sun Prairie in the 55K Classic were Daniel Everson (1,233rd, 5:29:47.4), Keith McCredie (1563rd, 6:12:04.2), Trevor Baldwin (1,564th, 6:12:09.6), Christopher Alberts (1,611th, 6:20:57.0) and Nathan Baker (1,643rd, 6:28:19.6).
Competing in the 50k Birkebeiner Skate were Eric Fichter (848th, 2:51:41.7), Michael Conway (1982nd, 3:27:46.9), Casey Thompson (3,446th, 4:49:37.3), Mark Thompson (3,448th, 4:49:43.6), Kurt Mohr (3,492nd, 4:55:21.6) and Jesse Sherman (3,862nd, 7:55:26.4).
In the 29k Kortelopet Classic were David Boehmer (778th, 3:19:07.2), Hailey Boehmer (781st, 3:19:13.7) and Christine Conway (1,021st, 3:52:23.2).
In the 29K Kortelopet Skate were Pete Eggert (975th, 2:16:27.8) and Mike Thompson (1,267th, 2:32:58.7).
And in the 15k Prince Haakon event was Katelyn Eggert (356th, 2:00:39.4).
