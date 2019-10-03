While a Big Eight Conference title isn’t quite out of reach, the focus of the Sun Prairie football team shifts this week.
Last week’s 27-20 loss to Madison La Follette leaves Sun Prairie two games back of league-leading Madison Memorial with three Big Eight games remaining. So, with a 4-2 record heading into Friday’s matchup with Madison East, the focal point remains on earning a fifth win to become WIAA playoff eligible.
“Win No. 5 is still our goal,” said Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski. “We’re still going to punch that ticket as fast as we can; we wasted an opportunity last week but all we can do is learn from that and figure out how we can be a better football program.”
A fourth consecutive Big Eight Conference title isn’t out of reach, however.
“You never know what can happen,” said Kaminski. “We know other teams have to do some work for us, but right now all we’re going to do is worry about Sun Prairie.”
The Cardinals committed four turnovers (two fumbles, two interceptions) during the loss, two coming inside the red zone and one resulting in a score.
“Once we fumbled inside the 3-yard line, we threw an interception in the end zone and fumbled another time where they scooped and scored. Those are backbreakers,” said Kaminski. “We allow that to happen and let La Follette say around, and look what happened. And then with everything that transpired, we wore down mentally.”
Junior quarterback Brady Stevens continues to lead the Big Eight in both passing yards (1,265) and touchdowns (17). Senior wideout Colin Schaefer leads the Big Eight with 549 receiving yards, but last week was limited to four catches for 46 yards — both season lows.
“We’re going to come out establishing the run and win field position,” said Kaminski.
Senior Nate Schauer ran for a season-high 85 yards on 21 carries, while senior Jamel Stone added 53 yards rushing and a career-high 70 yards receiving, including a 40-yard TD reception.
MADISON EAST
Friday’s matchup with Madison East will be played at Breese Stevens Field. The Purgolders have won their last three games, including a 28-22 overtime victory over Janesville Craig last week.
“It’s been a while since we’ve faced a Madison East team on a three-game winning streak,” said Kaminski. “Those games that they’ve won they proved they can win close games and we know they’re going to be sky high playing us at Breese Stevens.”
The Purgolders feature an aerial attack led by senior Phil Roh III. The senior has completed better than 50 percent of his passes for 916 yards and eight touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Brandon Dixon will also throw out of the H-back position, completing 20-of-45 aerials for 254 yards and three TDs.
The main target just may be the biggest target in all of the Big Eight, 6-foot-6, 209-pound junior Javon Boynton who has 16 receptions for 322 yards and three touchdowns. The Purgolders also have another big receiver, 6-4 senior Keonte Jones who has team-highs in receptions (18) and touchdowns (6).
“They can throw the ball around and they have some big weapons. They do a lot of RPOs (run-pass-option) which is similar to us, and they do a good job of that,” Kaminski said.
Friday’s kickoff at Breese Stevens Field is 7 p.m.
“We’re going to control what we can control and hopefully coming out with a lot of energy Friday,” Kaminski said. “We have to continue to believe.”
