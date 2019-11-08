MADISON — The Sun Prairie football team’s postseason run came to an end in a 28-17 loss to Madison Memorial in a WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal Friday at a frigid Mansfield Stadium.
The sixth-seeded Cardinals (8-4) were stopped twice inside the Spartans’ red zone in the second half. Sun Prairie had a first-and-goal at the 2, but three runs were denied before Brady Stevens’ fourth-down pass was knocked down with 1:47 remaining.
Memorial’s Kabaris Vasser ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns and Kam Marshall ripped off 131 yards and also scored twice as the top-seeded Spartans ran for 340 yards. Both Vasser and Marshall eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark.
Madison Memorial (12-0) will play defending Division 1 champion Muskego (12-0) in a semifinal on Friday, Nov. 15.
Stevens threw for 200 yards and one touchdown, setting both the single-season touchdown mark (30) and yards record (2,457) by one each.
Sun Prairie 10 0 0 7 — 17
Madison Memorial 0 7 0 21 — 28
Sun Prairie — FG, Konopacki, 44.
Sun Prairie — Stone, 10 run (Konopacki kick).
Memorial — Marshall, 10 run (Kerkoff kick).
Memorial — Vasser, 8 run (Kerkoff kick).
Sun Prairie — Landphier, 65 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Memorial — Vasser, 3 run (Kerkoff kick).
Memorial — Marshall, 89 run (Kerkoff kick).
First Downs — SP 13, MM 16. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 35-131, MM 42-340. Passing Yards — SP 209, MM 13. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 13-21-0, MM 2-6-0. Fumbles-lost — SP 1-1, MM 3-3. Penalties — SP 1-5, MM 4-34.
