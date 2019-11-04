A fan bus for Sun Prairie students in grades 9-12 wishing to attend Thursday's WIAA Division 1 State Volleyball match is being offered.
The cost is $15 (this includes your ticket).
The bus will leave at 4:15 p.m. from the front of the high school (door 1).
You can sign up in the athletic office at the high school or in the main office at Cardinal Heights starting at noon on Monday through 4 p.m. Wednesday (cash or check only).
Sun Prairie (41-7) plays Hartland Arrowhead (38-3) in a Division 1 quarterfinal match at 7 p.m. at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
