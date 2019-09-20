Brady Stevens scored on a 1-yard run with 15 seconds remaining leading Sun Prairie to a 27-21 win over previously unbeaten Verona at Ashley Field Friday night.
The Cardinals trailed 21-14 going into the fourth quarter, but Nathan Schauer’s 4-yard run capped off a six-play, 46-yard drive that tied the score at 21 with just under six minutes remaining.
After forcing the Wildcats to punt, Sun Prairie marched 80 yards in just 2 ½ minutes, with Stevens finishing things off with a 1-yard plunge.
Stevens finished with 226 yards passing for two touchdowns. Colin Schaefer caught both of those TD aerials and finished with 119 return yards.
With its fourth win in a row Sun Prairie improved to 4-1 both overall and in the Big Eight standings. Verona, ranked No. 6 in the state among large schools, fell to 4-1, and both trail Madison Memorial which moved to 5-0 with a 28-6 victory over Madison West.
A complete story will appear later online and in Tuesday’s edition.
SUN PRAIRIE 27, VERONA 21
Verona 7 0 7 7 — 21
Sun Prairie 7 7 0 13 — 27
Sun Prairie — Schaefer, 30 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Verona — Acker, 2 run (Armstrong kick).
Sun Prairie — Schaefer, 11 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Verona — Anderson, 24 run (Armstrong kick).
Verona — Anderson, 30 run (Armstrong kick).
Sun Prairie — Schauer, 4 run (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Stevens, 1 run (kick blocked).
First Downs — V 18, SP 15. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — V 35-244, SP 28-93. Passing Yards — V 115, SP 226. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — V 14-25-1, SP 14-22-0. Fumbles-lost — V 0-0, SP 0-0. Penalties — V 10-64, SP 5-20.
