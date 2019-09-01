BELOIT - Too big, too fast and too physical.
For the 20th straight season, the Sun Prairie Cardinals were simply too much for the Beloit Memorial Purple Knights.
The Cardinals and the Knights were both 1-1 on the season after Sun Prairie's 47-7 win at Jacobsen Field Friday night.
Time junior quarterback Brady Stevens threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Cardinals improved to 1-1 both on the season and in the Big Eight Conference.
Sun Prairie will remain on the road next Friday traveling to Janesville Parker in what will be the final Big Eight Conference meeting between the two schools. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Monterey Stadium.
A complete story will appear in Tuesday's Star.
