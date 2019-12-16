Seniors Richard Quintana and Blaine Moore recorded top-6 finishes to lead the Sun Prairie wrestling team’s way at the 14th annual Bob Downing Scramble, held at Sun Prairie Field House on Saturday.
Quintana, wrestling at 138 pounds, received a first-round bye before earning a 14-8 decision over River Valley’s Cole White in the third round. After falling to Oregon’s Michael Schliem in the quarterfinals, Quintana earned a 20-4 technical fall over Marshall’s Cai Resler.
“Richard did a fine job of finishing in that top-6,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson. “He’s looking really good early in the season. He really finished his shots well and got up to his feet, and he was really good from the top position.”
Quintana is 7-5 in the early season.
At 220, Moore battled to a sixth-place finish. After also receiving a first-round bye Moore pinned Marshall’s Ben Chadwick in a lightning-quick 14 seconds, then held on for an 11-10 decision over Grafton’s Nathan Eichhorn in the consolation Round 2.
“He won a tough match to get into that fifth-place match, he kept on going and won by one,” said Nelson of Moore. “It’s great to see our seniors, Blaine and Richard, being successful on the mat for us.”
Junior Quinn Hess, wrestling at 145, also received an opening-round bye before winning a thrilling 6-4 sudden victory over Belmont/Platteville’s Caleb Wright in Round 3. Hess went on battle eventual 145 champion Cole Nelson of Kenosha Indian Trail tough before being pinned in the third round in 4 minutes, 39 seconds to finish eighth.
“Quinn did a good job on his feet with (Nelson),” said Jim Nelson.
Also placing in the top-10 for Sun Prairie were Alex Yelk (9th, 113), Bopa Quintana (10th, 106) and Anthony Welch (10th, 132).
Sun Prairie finished 17th with 227 points.
Fennimore repeated as tournament champion with 731 points, winning its third title in four years.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie returns to Big Eight Conference dual meet action Friday traveling to Beloit Memorial for a 7 p.m. star against the Purple Knights.
