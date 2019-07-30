The Sun Prairie Red Birds’ Home Talent Night League playoff hopes became a bit slimmer following a pair of losses last week.
The Red Birds suffered a 3-1 defeat to Montello on July 23, and were edged 4-3 by Poynette on July 25.
Both defeats dropped their record to 3-5 as the Birds are now tied with Poynette for the third and final playoff spot in the North Night League standings.
Against Montello, the game was all tied at 1-all when the Granite Jaxx’s Noah Polcyn blasted a two-out two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Aaron Schmidt suffered the hard-luck pitching loss despite giving up only five hits.
The Red Birds only had three hits themselves, one each by J.P. Suchomel, Schmidt and Nate Hoffman.
Sun Prairie lost in another walk-off as Poynette scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a 4-3 victory last Thursday.
Jack Maastricht and Brad Calkins each had two hits to lead SP.
Sun Prairie hosts Poynette this Thursday. Gametime is 7 p.m. at Ashley Field.
