Konrad Plomedahl has been hired as the new head girls swim coach at Sun Prairie High School.
The 2013 SPHS graduate had been an assistant coach under Nancy Harms, who after 19 seasons retired following the 2019 campaign.
“Sun Prairie is my home town and it has been my ambition to give my efforts and talents to positively contribute to the success of this great community,” said Plomedahl.
Plomedahl was a four-year member of the Cardinal boys swim team and competed at the WIAA Division 1 State Meet in four events his senior year.
“We are extremely excited to have him take over our girls swimming program,” said Sun Prairie Athletics and Activities Director Eric Nee. “He brings energy, passion, and the ability to connect with our student athletes to our program. He is well respected by our athletes, coaching staff, and families. He is extremely excited to get started and I can't wait for him to be able to implement his vision.”
Plomedahl competed for three seasons at UW-Eau Claire and graduated with a bachelor's degree in mathematics with an emphasis in education. He currently teaches eighth grade Algebra I at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School.
“I am honored to have this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing the success of the SPHS girls swim and dive team,” Plomedahl added.
Plomedahl inherits a Cardinal team that had its best season ever, winning the program’s first-ever Big Eight Conference championship while matching its best WIAA Division 1 State Meet finish placing third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.