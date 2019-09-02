MARSHALL — The Sauk Prairie Twins stuck to their postseason blueprint, and once again it paid off in a 6-1 win over the Sun Prairie Red Birds in the second Home Talent League Final Four Championship Series game Sunday.
The Twins started pitcher Taylor Koenig, who faced the Red Birds batting order once, then brought in reliever Connor Leister to go the rest of the way at Marshall Firemen’s Park.
“They’ve got a good plan over there,” Red Birds manager Mike Calkins said.
Leister limited Sun Prairie (20-11 overall, 1-1 Final Four) to just three hits while striking out six and walked one in 6 1/3 innings to earn the win.
“He wasn’t overpowering but he was just mixing it up enough; he wasn’t throwing anything down the middle nobody squared him up,” Calkins said.
Only once did Sun Prairie have more than one hit in an inning — the first when it scored — as Koenig and Leister kept batters off balance.
Sauk (18-3, 2-0) grabbed an early 1-0 lead, but it could have been more. After the first three batters reached base, SP starter Nate Hoffman struck out the Twins’ Nos. 4 and 5 batters, Lucas Koenig and Elliott Dederich. But while facing Tyler Prime, Hoffman uncorked a wild pitch allowing Alex Mayer to score the game’s first run.
The Red Birds answered in the bottom of the first. Eastern Section batting champion Jack Maastricht and Ty Hamilton hit back-to-back singles before stealing third and second, respectively. Hoffman then plated Maastricht was a sacrifice fly to left tying the score at 1-1.
Unfortunately for Sun Prairie, that would be all the runs it could muster on the day.
“They did a good job of not giving us free 90s and weren’t able to come up with a big hit; last week we were able to string some things together and got a few walks, (but) this week couldn’t get enough guys on base,” Calkins said. “Give them credit, they played better baseball than we did today, they deserved to win.”
Sauk Prairie took the lead for good as Lucas Koenig’s grounder to third was thrown away by J.P. Suchomel, allowing Mayer to score for the second time. It was one of three Red Birds errors that led to three unearned runs.
Chucky Schara’s two-run double in a three-run eighth put the game out of Sun Prairie’s reach.
Sun Prairie was playing without several starters, including Brad Calkins, Walker Jenkins and Carson Holin, who either had to return to college or work.
“They’re all good baseball players, Sun Prairie’s got a lot of good players whether they start or are coming off the bench,” said Calkins, who would not make an excuse for the errors. “It’s good to give everybody a chance in a competitive environment like this.”
Hamilton (2x4), Aaron Schmidt (2x3) and Jaden Wilke (2x3) each had multi-hit games as Sun Prairie out-hit Sauk, 7-4.
Hoffman was saddled with the loss despite only allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out six in four innings. Taylor Middaugh and Logan Lange finished up.
Sauk Prairie, the only undefeated team remaining in the Final Four field, can win its third HTL championship even and first since 1966 with a win over Evansville on Sunday. The Jays lost 14-4 to the Verona Cavaliers Sunday.
An Evansville win and Sun Prairie win would keep the Red Birds’ season alive and force an extension of the HTL playoffs.
“Go Jays,” Calkins added.
UP NEXT
The Red Birds play their third round-robin game this Sunday, Sept. 8 at Verona. The first pitch at Stampfl Field is 1 p.m.
TWINS 6, RED BIRDS 1
Sauk Prairie 101 100 030 — 6 5 1
Sun Prairie 100 000 000 — 1 7 3
Sauk Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Mayer 5-2-1-0, S. Koenig 4-0-0-0, Slotty 4-1-1-0, L. Koenig 3-1-0-0, Dederich 4-1-1-0, Prime 3-1-1-0, Schara 3-0-1-2, Meier 3-0-0-1 Jorgenson 3-0-0-0, Lenerz 0-0-0-0, T. Koenig 0-0-0-0, Leister 0-0-0-0. Totals — 32-6-5-3.
Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Krebs 4-0-0-0, Maastricht 4-1-1-0, Hamilton 4-0-2-0, Hoffman 2-0-0-1, Lange 0-0-0-0, Schmidt 3-0-2-0, Suchomel 4-0-0-0, Wilke 3-0-2-0, Mailandt 1-0-0-0, Middaugh 2-0-0-0, Engelhart 1-0-0-0, Stupar 1-0-0-0, Knorr 3-0-0-0, Fassbender 1-0-0-0. Totals — 33-1-7-1.
2B — Prime, Schara.
Pitching HO — T. Koenig 4 in 2 2/3, Leister 3 in 6 1/3; Hoffman 3 in 4, Middaugh 2 in 4, Lange 0 in 1. ER — T. Koenig 1, Leister 0; Hoffman 1, Middaugh 2, Lange 0. SO — T. Koenig 0, Leister 6; Hoffman 6, Middaugh 3, Lange 1. BB — T. Koenig 1, Leister 1; Hoffman 1, Middaugh 3, Lange 1. W — Leister. L — Hoffman.
